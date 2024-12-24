[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ju Ji Hoon Shares How It Felt Singing 'Perhaps Love' from 'Princess Hours' in His Series

이미지 확대하기

찐 이신 주지훈이 말아주는 사랑인가요 ㅈㄴ 귀하다 pic.twitter.com/mWoEsNnyHZ — 블릭 (@blikdr) December 15, 2024

Actor Ju Ji Hoon shared behind-the-scenes details about singing "Perhaps Love," the soundtrack from "Princess Hours," in his current series "Love Your Enemy."On December 20, Ju Ji Hoon sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, the reporters mentioned the significant buzz surrounding Ju Ji Hoon's return to romantic comedy after 18 years, making him shy.They also mentioned him singing "Perhaps Love," from "Princess Hours" in "Love Your Enemy," which became a hot topic.Regarding this, Ju Ji Hoon said, "That was completely unplanned on my part," with a chuckle.He added with a laugh, "But through that, I did think, 'Has my perspective on acting changed?' In the past, if the director had made that sort of request, I would have refused. 'Princess Hours' was a project I starred in, and it's such a well-known work, so I would worry there was a chance that the character I'm portraying could come across as playful or not serious."He continued, "I wasn't 100% confident, but looking at the atmosphere on set, I felt that the audience would be okay with me singing 'Perhaps Love.' Recently, I've been paying more attention to connecting with viewers. Instead of feeling burdened by invoking 'Princess Hours' in 'Love Your Enemy,' I leaned toward the positive aspect of bringing back memories and approached it without much difficulty.""Princess Hours," which aired in 2006, is one of Ju Ji Hoon's most beloved works and marked his acting debut. He played Crown Prince Lee Shin in the series.(Credit= MBC Princess Hours, 'tvN DRAMA' YouTube)(SBS Star)