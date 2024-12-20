[SBS Star] "She Even Made Me Rice Porridge When I Was Sick" IU Praises Yoo In Na's Cooking Skills

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU highly praised actress Yoo In Na's cooking skills.On December 19, a video featuring IU as a guest on Yoo In Na's YouTube show "Yoo In Radio" was uploaded.During the conversation, IU said, "I really love your cooking. You're just so good at it. You've made me seasoned vegetables, rice porridge when I was sick, homemade kimchi, stews, and all kinds of dishes—and honestly, they're all incredible."When asked, "What was the most delicious?" IU hesitated, which brought laughter.She eventually responded, "Your kimchi soup and bean sprout soup really surprised me," adding, "I recently watched a video of you making sweet and sour pork, and it looked like it would taste amazing."Yoo In Na stated, "I made sweet and sour pork on a show and said I wanted to make it for you. But in the end, it hardened and turned into rock-hard pork, so I asked the production team to edit that part out. But they didn't!" then laughed.In response, IU jokingly said, "Even if my teeth break, I'll eat it. Please make it for me sometime."Despite an 11-year age difference, IU and Yoo In Na have been close friends for years.The two first crossed paths while filming SBS' television show "Heroes" in 2010 and have built a strong, enduring friendship ever since.Yoo In Na once shared, "I just knew at first sight that we shared the same soul. She's like a part of me now—a piece of my life I can't imagine being without. I've always assumed she'd be by my side, so I've never really considered what life would be like without her."(Credit= '유인라디오' YouTube)(SBS Star)