뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Even Made Me Rice Porridge When I Was Sick" IU Praises Yoo In Na's Cooking Skills
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "She Even Made Me Rice Porridge When I Was Sick" IU Praises Yoo In Na's Cooking Skills

Published 2024.12.20 12:04 View Count
[SBS Star] "She Even Made Me Rice Porridge When I Was Sick" IU Praises Yoo In Na's Cooking Skills
K-pop artist IU highly praised actress Yoo In Na's cooking skills.

On December 19, a video featuring IU as a guest on Yoo In Na's YouTube show "Yoo In Radio" was uploaded. 

During the conversation, IU said, "I really love your cooking. You're just so good at it. You've made me seasoned vegetables, rice porridge when I was sick, homemade kimchi, stews, and all kinds of dishes—and honestly, they're all incredible."

When asked, "What was the most delicious?" IU hesitated, which brought laughter.

She eventually responded, "Your kimchi soup and bean sprout soup really surprised me," adding, "I recently watched a video of you making sweet and sour pork, and it looked like it would taste amazing."

Yoo In Na stated, "I made sweet and sour pork on a show and said I wanted to make it for you. But in the end, it hardened and turned into rock-hard pork, so I asked the production team to edit that part out. But they didn't!" then laughed.

In response, IU jokingly said, "Even if my teeth break, I'll eat it. Please make it for me sometime."
Yoo In Na and IU
Yoo In Na and IU
Despite an 11-year age difference, IU and Yoo In Na have been close friends for years.

The two first crossed paths while filming SBS' television show "Heroes" in 2010 and have built a strong, enduring friendship ever since.

Yoo In Na once shared, "I just knew at first sight that we shared the same soul. She's like a part of me now—a piece of my life I can't imagine being without. I've always assumed she'd be by my side, so I've never really considered what life would be like without her."
 

(Credit= '유인라디오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지