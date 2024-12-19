뉴스
[SBS Star] "It Doesn't Matter" SOYEON Says Her Future Husband Does Not Have to Have Any Money at All
Published 2024.12.19 15:50 Updated 2024.12.19 15:51 View Count
SOYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE revealed her views on marriage. 

On December 18, SOYEON guested on comedian Lee Yong-jin's YouTube show "Yongtarot," where he reads tarot cards for his guests. 

SOYEON said to Lee Yong-jin, "I used to visit fortune tellers quite often. I was obsessed. I'd even call a renowned fortune teller and go in person to ask questions like when I would get a boyfriend. But when it comes to relationships, it seems they didn't know much though. However, they were really accurate when it came to career or financial matters. I even went before my debut, and a lot of things have come true. But I haven't been seeing fortune tellers much lately." 

Hearing this, Lee Yong-jin told SOYEON not to take the readings too seriously before he began the tarot session. 
SOYEON
After a few readings about her career, friendships, and concerns, SOYEON asked Lee Yong-jin if he could predict whether she would get married.

Reading her cards, he said that he thinks she would get married, and she asked, "Can you check if it might happen between 31 and 33?" 

When the cards showed that it might be difficult, she asked, "Then, can it happen before 40?" to which he gave a positive response.

SOYEON bitterly smiled and said, "That's quite late, but okay," and shared her thoughts on marriage, stating, "I love my work, but when the time comes for me to pass away, I'd want to have a family. That's why I thought about getting married."

She then revealed her type, saying, "Someone who's not too ambitious, just someone who seeks happiness in a balanced way, someone very ordinary, but still a great person." 

Then she added, "He doesn't need to earn money, or even have any," which made Lee Yong-jin respond, "Wow, that's the mindset of a queen!"
SOYEON
Lee Yong-jin suggested afterward, "Shall we see if you can meet such a person?" and SOYEON quickly picked her cards. 

When Lee Yong-jin opened the cards, he said, "Well, it seems you could meet him, but it will take a long time. That's probably why your marriage might be delayed. You might have to search for a while to find him."

SOYEON was surprised and said, "Wow, you're really good at this. Can I come back for more advice on my love life next time?" 
 

(Credit= '이용진 유튜브 LEEYONGJIN YouTube' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
