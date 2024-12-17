[SBS Star] Park Si-eun Shares Heartbreaking Emotions of Losing Her Baby in the Final Month

On December 13, Park Si-eun gave a talk at an year-end event held by Goyang City.
Park Si-eun began by saying, "I went through a painful experience two years ago," and continued, "I had to send my baby, who was full term, to heaven without being able to meet them. At that moment, I think I was in a huge shock and deep sadness."
Park Si-eun emphasized, "It must have been really hard for my husband too, but he only focused on me, taking care of me and protecting me. I'll never forget the look in his eyes and his expression."
She quoted a saying afterward: "Happiness doubles when shared, and sorrow is halved when shared."
She also mentioned that they had to make one important decision, "We decided not to blame anyone, nor to search for something or someone to blame. Blame is really easy, but nothing changes by blaming. So, I chose not to blame even myself. The nine months I spent with the baby were truly happy."
