[SBS Star] Park Si-eun Shares Heartbreaking Emotions of Losing Her Baby in the Final Month
[SBS Star] Park Si-eun Shares Heartbreaking Emotions of Losing Her Baby in the Final Month

[SBS Star] Park Si-eun Shares Heartbreaking Emotions of Losing Her Baby in the Final Month
Actress Park Si-eun opened up about the emotions she experienced when she had to say goodbye to her baby at full term.

On December 13, Park Si-eun gave a talk at an year-end event held by Goyang City. 

Park Si-eun began by saying, "I went through a painful experience two years ago," and continued, "I had to send my baby, who was full term, to heaven without being able to meet them. At that moment, I think I was in a huge shock and deep sadness."
Park Si-eun
The actress then explained that her husband, actor Zin Tai-hyun, was also struck by the same overwhelming sadness and shock.

Park Si-eun emphasized, "It must have been really hard for my husband too, but he only focused on me, taking care of me and protecting me. I'll never forget the look in his eyes and his expression."

She quoted a saying afterward: "Happiness doubles when shared, and sorrow is halved when shared."
Park Si-eun
Following that, Park Si-eun expressed her gratitude to Zin Tai-hyun, saying, "We were able to share our sorrow and find the strength to move forward by being there for each other."

She also mentioned that they had to make one important decision, "We decided not to blame anyone, nor to search for something or someone to blame. Blame is really easy, but nothing changes by blaming. So, I chose not to blame even myself. The nine months I spent with the baby were truly happy."
Park Si-eun
In 2022, it was revealed that Park Si-eun had suffered a miscarriage just 20 days before her due date, which saddened many.

(Credit= 세바시 강연 Sebasi Talk' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
