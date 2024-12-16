뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Shares She Has Become a Huge Fan of Hong Eunchae After Hosting Together
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Shares She Has Become a Huge Fan of Hong Eunchae After Hosting Together

Published 2024.12.16 19:07 View Count
[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Shares She Has Become a Huge Fan of Hong Eunchae After Hosting Together
Actress Shin Ye Eun shared that she has become Hong Eunchae of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM's biggest fan after hosting an event together. 

Last weekend, KBS' special music event "2024 Music Bank Global Festival" took place in Fukuoka, Japan. 

The hosts for this event were Shin Ye Eun, Hong Eunchae, and actor Moon Sang Min. 
Shin Ye Eun
After the event, Shin Ye Eun shared her experience as the host on her official fan community.

When a fan commented, "You and Eunchae seemed like you really bonded," Shin Ye Eun responded, "You know, baby angel Eunchae took such great care of me during the event!"

She went on to explain, "At the end of music events like this, there's always the 'goodbye stage,' right? I'd never done anything like that before, so I was completely lost, wondering what to do. That's when Eunchae took my hand and guided me. She even made sure I wasn't too nervous. She's just a baby! But there she was, looking after this auntie! What an angel." 
Shin Ye Eun
To this, another fan said, "OMG I'm crying. I saw that as well, and I honestly thank Eunchae so much for taking good care of you!" 

Shin Ye Eun responded, "That's exactly what I mean! I'm her biggest fan now. I'm totally joining Eunchae's fandom!"

The actress also responded to a comment asking if they took a photo together, saying, "We did! We took some photos. But honestly, Eunchae looks even more stunning in person," expressing her endless admiration for Hong Eunchae.
 
In a fan-taken video from the event, Hong Eunchae indeed held Shin Ye Eun's hand tightly as they made their way around the stage to say goodbye to the fans.

(Credit= KBS, Online Community, 'maplensakura' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지