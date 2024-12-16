[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Shares She Has Become a Huge Fan of Hong Eunchae After Hosting Together

이미지 확대하기

Actress Shin Ye Eun shared that she has become Hong Eunchae of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM's biggest fan after hosting an event together.Last weekend, KBS' special music event "2024 Music Bank Global Festival" took place in Fukuoka, Japan.The hosts for this event were Shin Ye Eun, Hong Eunchae, and actor Moon Sang Min.After the event, Shin Ye Eun shared her experience as the host on her official fan community.When a fan commented, "You and Eunchae seemed like you really bonded," Shin Ye Eun responded, "You know, baby angel Eunchae took such great care of me during the event!"She went on to explain, "At the end of music events like this, there's always the 'goodbye stage,' right? I'd never done anything like that before, so I was completely lost, wondering what to do. That's when Eunchae took my hand and guided me. She even made sure I wasn't too nervous. She's just a baby! But there she was, looking after this auntie! What an angel."To this, another fan said, "OMG I'm crying. I saw that as well, and I honestly thank Eunchae so much for taking good care of you!"Shin Ye Eun responded, "That's exactly what I mean! I'm her biggest fan now. I'm totally joining Eunchae's fandom!"The actress also responded to a comment asking if they took a photo together, saying, "We did! We took some photos. But honestly, Eunchae looks even more stunning in person," expressing her endless admiration for Hong Eunchae.In a fan-taken video from the event, Hong Eunchae indeed held Shin Ye Eun's hand tightly as they made their way around the stage to say goodbye to the fans.(Credit= KBS, Online Community, 'maplensakura' X)(SBS Star)