[SBS Star] GUMMY Highlights Cho Jung Seok's Strengths as a Singer
[SBS Star] GUMMY Highlights Cho Jung Seok's Strengths as a Singer

Published 2024.11.21 18:25
[SBS Star] GUMMY Highlights Cho Jung Seok's Strengths as a Singer
Singer GUMMY highlighted the strengths of her husband, actor Cho Jung Seok, as a singer. 

On November 19, GUMMY appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U's radio show "Music Party," where she shared a variety of personal stories. One of the topics she touched upon was Cho Jung Seok's remarkable qualities as a singer.

GUMMY praised her husband's musical purity, saying, "His music is pure. The sound, even though there aren't many techniques involved, is very much music itself." 

She went on to explain that his authenticity is what sets him apart. "That's why I can't sing his songs the way he does. I've listened to other really talented singers cover his songs, but the emotion just isn't the same."
GUMMY
GUMMY
When asked about his flaws as a singer, GUMMY laughed and playfully said, "He's too pure." 

However, she quickly added, "Actually, he has no flaws," showing her deep affection for him.

Comedienne Kim Shin-young, the show's host, chimed in, saying, "Isn't singing about telling a story with melody?" to which GUMMY agreed, responding, "Yes, the most important thing about music is to convey emotions well. Cho Jung Seok does that perfectly—he conveys the emotions so deeply, and that's what makes his music so great."
GUMMY
In August, Cho Jung Seok documented his journey of debuting as a singer through the Netflix show "A-List to Playlist." 

During this time, GUMMY, as a senior in the music industry, was there to guide him along the way.

After 100 days of intense preparation, Cho Jung Seok successfully debuted as a singer, marking a significant transformation in his career.

(Credit= MBC FM4U Music Party, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
