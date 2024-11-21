[SBS Star] "When He's Drunk, He Always..." Seo Hyun Jin Reveals What Drunken Gong Yoo Is Like

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Seo Hyun Jin disclosed what activity actor Gong Yoo loves to do when he gets drunk.On November 20, Seo Hyun Jin guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', hosted by entertainers Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho.First, the actress introduced her exciting new project, Netflix's television series 'The Trunk', which marks her return after two years."I heard that you're starring with Gong Yoo.", Yu Jae Seok remarked before asking Seo Hyun Jin if she and Gong Yoo had prior connections before the series."He and I are in the same management company, but it was through this project that we became close.", Seo Hyun Jin replied."We used to exchange hello whenever we bumped into each other, but that was about it.", she shared, and her candid answer made the hosts chuckle.The show then aired a clip of Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo's recent YouTube show appearance, where they showed hilarious chemistry.Seo Hyun Jin revealed that she and Gong Yoo frequently hit noraebang (singing room) when filming together."Whenever our team gathered for dinner or drinks, he always wanted to go to noraebang for the next course.", she shared.Yu Jae Seok exclaimed, "I know! He has this go-to noraebang that he loves to visit, right?"The two hosts then revealed that Gong Yoo, who guested on the show a few times, took them to the mentioned noraebang two or three times after filming."Yeah, there's a sofa with flower patterns all over it in the room, right?", Seo Hyun Jin asked, and the hosts nodded in agreement."Gong Yoo doesn't really sing at noraebang, but he starts singing when he's drunk enough. No one asks him to sing anymore at that point, though.", Seo Hyun Jin revealed, breaking into laughter."I think he has this tendency to go for the mic when drunk.", she added.Meanwhile, 'The Trunk' is a mystery melodrama about a matchmaking service that gets uncovered after a mysterious travel trunk washes up on a lakeshore.The series is to drop on Netflix on November 29.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'management_soop' Instagram)(SBS Star)