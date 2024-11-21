[SBS Star] Taeyeon Shares Sadness About Nobody Asking Her to Hang Out Knowing She Is a Homebody

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon opened up about feeling sad that people do not ask her to hang out because she is a homebody.On November 20, Taeyeon and KEY of boy group SHINee guested on Park Na-rae's YouTube show "Naraesik."While talking, Park Na-rae said, "Actually, KEY is a secret regular at Na-rae Bar. He just keeps it under wraps."KEY laughed and explained why he keeps his visits to Na-rae Bar (a private bar at Park Na-rae's home) a secret, saying, "If I mention going to Na-rae Bar even once, everyone starts asking, 'What's it like there?' So I go quietly, like a secret guest. I just want to enjoy it without drawing attention."Taeyeon then said, "You guys live really close by as well, so it's easy to visit Na-rae Bar."In response, Park Na-rae asked Taeyeon, "What do you do when you're at home?"Taeyeon replied, "I don’t do anything. I just stay there. Honestly, it's so boring. My life is no fun at all."When asked, "What time do you wake up?" Taeyeon said, "I wake up early in the morning, around 7 AM. I always find myself waking up that early. It just happens. It's crazy."Park Na-rae asked, "What's your day like on your day off?"Taeyeon replied, "I really just rest. I order delivery food, drink coffee, and just stare outside."Park Na-rae joked, "That sounds like a nursing home. No matter how I think about it, it's a nursing home," causing laughter.Taeyeon shared, "I sometimes think, 'Did I live such a busy life in my 20s just to sit and space out like this now?' These days, I have thoughts like that."She added, "Many tend to think, 'Oh, she's probably at home, enjoying time alone' or 'She doesn't like drinking anyway,' so they don't invite me out much."Finally, she said, "But I actually love people. I miss people. I'm here, everyone!" making Park Na-rae and KEY laugh.(Credit= '나래식' YouTube)(SBS Star)