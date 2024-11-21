뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "With Jung So Min?!" Jung Hae In Reveals He Wants to Get Married
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "With Jung So Min?!" Jung Hae In Reveals He Wants to Get Married

Published 2024.11.21 14:57 View Count
[SBS Star] "With Jung So Min?!" Jung Hae In Reveals He Wants to Get Married
Actor Jung Hae In revealed that he has been thinking a lot about marriage these days.

On November 20, Jung Hae In appeared on the YouTube show "Yongtaro," where comedian Lee Yong-jin reads tarot cards for his guests.

When talking to Lee Yong-jin, Jung Hae In shared, "I want to know if I'll get married. I've been thinking about it quite a bit lately. I do want to get married, but I'm not sure when the right time would be. If I get married too late, there could be a big age gap between me and my children."

In response, Lee Yong-jin commented, "Marriage often happens when you least expect it. It just suddenly happens one day. When you try to plan it too much and think, 'I should get married by this time,' it usually doesn't work out."

Lee Yong-jin then asked about Jung Hae In's type, and Jung Hae In responded, "The most important thing is being able to communicate well. We should have a similar sense of humor. I have a low laughter barrier. I find wordplay and puns really funny."
Jung Hae In
Jung Hae In
Later, Lee Yong-jin gave Jung Hae In a tarot reading. The result showed, "You're the type to take action when you want something, but when it's time to really push forward, you hesitate. There's a good chance you won't get married for a while. You'll probably get married in your 40s."

Jung Hae In, 36, responded with a satisfied smile, saying, "Really?"
 

Watching this, many of Jung Hae In's fans expressed their hope for a future marriage with actress Jung So Min, with whom he recently starred in the drama "Love Next Door."

During the airing of "Love Next Door" from August to October, dating rumors swirled around Jung Hae In and Jung So Min due to their amazing on-screen chemistry. 

Fans left comments like, "Please marry So Min, oppa!" "You and So Min look so good together! I'll be waiting for the wedding announcement!" and more. 

(Credit= 'somin_jj' Instagram, '이용진 유튜브 LEEYONGJIN YouTube' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지