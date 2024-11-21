[SBS Star] "With Jung So Min?!" Jung Hae In Reveals He Wants to Get Married

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jung Hae In revealed that he has been thinking a lot about marriage these days.On November 20, Jung Hae In appeared on the YouTube show "Yongtaro," where comedian Lee Yong-jin reads tarot cards for his guests.When talking to Lee Yong-jin, Jung Hae In shared, "I want to know if I'll get married. I've been thinking about it quite a bit lately. I do want to get married, but I'm not sure when the right time would be. If I get married too late, there could be a big age gap between me and my children."In response, Lee Yong-jin commented, "Marriage often happens when you least expect it. It just suddenly happens one day. When you try to plan it too much and think, 'I should get married by this time,' it usually doesn't work out."Lee Yong-jin then asked about Jung Hae In's type, and Jung Hae In responded, "The most important thing is being able to communicate well. We should have a similar sense of humor. I have a low laughter barrier. I find wordplay and puns really funny."Later, Lee Yong-jin gave Jung Hae In a tarot reading. The result showed, "You're the type to take action when you want something, but when it's time to really push forward, you hesitate. There's a good chance you won't get married for a while. You'll probably get married in your 40s."Jung Hae In, 36, responded with a satisfied smile, saying, "Really?"Watching this, many of Jung Hae In's fans expressed their hope for a future marriage with actress Jung So Min, with whom he recently starred in the drama "Love Next Door."During the airing of "Love Next Door" from August to October, dating rumors swirled around Jung Hae In and Jung So Min due to their amazing on-screen chemistry.Fans left comments like, "Please marry So Min, oppa!" "You and So Min look so good together! I'll be waiting for the wedding announcement!" and more.(Credit= 'somin_jj' Instagram, '이용진 유튜브 LEEYONGJIN YouTube' YouTube)(SBS Star)