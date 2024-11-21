뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'SE7EN ♥' Lee Da-hae Tears Up While Talking About How Lonely She Has Recently Been
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'SE7EN ♥' Lee Da-hae Tears Up While Talking About How Lonely She Has Recently Been

Published 2024.11.21 13:43 View Count
[SBS Star] 'SE7EN ♥' Lee Da-hae Tears Up While Talking About How Lonely She Has Recently Been
Actress Lee Da-hae expressed the loneliness she has been feeling recently as her newlywed life became occupied by work.

On November 20, Channel A's television show 'Shinrang Class' followed Lee Da-hae and her husband, singer SE7EN, attending the International Film Festival & Awards in Macau, China.

The next day, the two enjoyed a brief date before saying goodbye since Lee Da-hae had to fly to Shanghai, China, while SE7EN was to leave for Korea.

While eating at a restaurant, SE7EN carefully cared for Lee Da-hae, constantly putting food on her plate and occasionally feeding her with a spoon.

"I loved how caring you were back when we were dating. I used to wonder if it was an attempt to impress me, but later figured out that it's a habit you had developed because of your many siblings.", Lee Da-hae shared.
Lee Da-hae & SE7EN
Lee Da-hae said she now believes having a big family with many siblings is better than being an alone child, sparking a discussion about their future children.

"Should we make a big family, then? Having five children and such?", SE7EN asked playfully.

Lee Da-hae replied, "I think we would do our best if children came to us. But even if it doesn't happen, we'll still be happy together."

"I think it would be great to have a pretty daughter who resembles you.", SE7EN shared, and Lee Da-hae added, "Actually, I was hoping our child would look like you!"
Lee Da-hae & SE7EN
After daydreaming about their future child, the couple returned to reality and tackled a matter concerning their newlywed life.

"As we discussed yesterday, we have too much work to do. We need to cut off some of the work to spend time together.", Lee Da-hae remarked, talking about how busy she has been recently.

SE7EN expressed his worries about his hard-working wife, "Yeah. People don't know that you've been studying all night, taking Chinese lessons five times a week, and flying from country to country for business."

"Working in a foreign country alone without you sometimes makes me cry like a child.", Lee Da-hae shared.
Lee Da-hae & SE7EN
After expressing her gratitude to SE7EN for his support and encouragement, Lee Da-hae burst into tears and shared the loneliness she has been feeling.

"I'm the only Korean when working abroad. There's no one else. Although people treat me super nicely there, there are moments when I dearly want to speak Korean.", she expressed through tears.

"It's been tough not having you around. I often think, 'Why am I away from my husband when we are still newlyweds?'.", Lee Da-hae shared with SE7EN.

"It's not an easy job, yet you've been doing great. You are remarkable for that.", SE7EN said, reassuring her.
Lee Da-hae & SE7EN
(Credit= Channel A Shinrang Class)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지