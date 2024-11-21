[SBS Star] 'SE7EN ♥' Lee Da-hae Tears Up While Talking About How Lonely She Has Recently Been

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Da-hae expressed the loneliness she has been feeling recently as her newlywed life became occupied by work.On November 20, Channel A's television show 'Shinrang Class' followed Lee Da-hae and her husband, singer SE7EN, attending the International Film Festival & Awards in Macau, China.The next day, the two enjoyed a brief date before saying goodbye since Lee Da-hae had to fly to Shanghai, China, while SE7EN was to leave for Korea.While eating at a restaurant, SE7EN carefully cared for Lee Da-hae, constantly putting food on her plate and occasionally feeding her with a spoon."I loved how caring you were back when we were dating. I used to wonder if it was an attempt to impress me, but later figured out that it's a habit you had developed because of your many siblings.", Lee Da-hae shared.Lee Da-hae said she now believes having a big family with many siblings is better than being an alone child, sparking a discussion about their future children."Should we make a big family, then? Having five children and such?", SE7EN asked playfully.Lee Da-hae replied, "I think we would do our best if children came to us. But even if it doesn't happen, we'll still be happy together.""I think it would be great to have a pretty daughter who resembles you.", SE7EN shared, and Lee Da-hae added, "Actually, I was hoping our child would look like you!"After daydreaming about their future child, the couple returned to reality and tackled a matter concerning their newlywed life."As we discussed yesterday, we have too much work to do. We need to cut off some of the work to spend time together.", Lee Da-hae remarked, talking about how busy she has been recently.SE7EN expressed his worries about his hard-working wife, "Yeah. People don't know that you've been studying all night, taking Chinese lessons five times a week, and flying from country to country for business.""Working in a foreign country alone without you sometimes makes me cry like a child.", Lee Da-hae shared.After expressing her gratitude to SE7EN for his support and encouragement, Lee Da-hae burst into tears and shared the loneliness she has been feeling."I'm the only Korean when working abroad. There's no one else. Although people treat me super nicely there, there are moments when I dearly want to speak Korean.", she expressed through tears."It's been tough not having you around. I often think, 'Why am I away from my husband when we are still newlyweds?'.", Lee Da-hae shared with SE7EN."It's not an easy job, yet you've been doing great. You are remarkable for that.", SE7EN said, reassuring her.(Credit= Channel A Shinrang Class)(SBS Star)