[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shares the Joyful News of His Daughter's Birth

Actor Song Joong Ki announced the birth of his daughter.On November 20, Song Joong Ki took to his online official fan community to deliver some news to fans.Song Joong Ki started off by saying, "Hi, everyone. I'm currently busy filming my next series 'My Youth' and I'm absolutely loving it. I really enjoy playing this character—he's a grounded man who has moved on from his past and focuses on living fully in the present. It's been a while since I've taken on such a relatable role, and it's been so much fun for me. I think you'll enjoy this series too."The actor continued, "Aside from work, I have some personal news I'd like to share with you. I'm in Rome right now, a place that holds a special place in my heart as it's where my first child was born. It's been just over a year since I met my first child here, and now, I feel incredibly blessed to share that we've welcomed another little one. A beautiful, healthy baby princess has joined our family. Both my wife and daughter are doing well and getting plenty of rest."He added, "I truly believe that all these wonderful blessings keep coming my way thanks to the heartfelt support from so many of you who love me, especially fans who have always believed in me unwaveringly. I am deeply, sincerely grateful from the bottom of my heart. I find myself happily contemplating how I can repay this gratitude as I move forward in life."Wrapping up his update, he stated, "For now, I'm going to be focusing on taking good care of my family here before returning to the set. Wishing you all a warm and joyful end to the year. Thank you once again, and please know that I love you all, always."In January 2023, Song Joong Ki revealed that he had married former British actress Katy Louise Saunders and that they were expecting their first child together.Their son was born in Rome, Italy, in June 2023.With the birth of their daughter, their family has grown to four members.(Credit= Song Joong Ki Fan Cafe, HighZium Studio, 'katylouisesaundersofficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)