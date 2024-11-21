[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Shares the Joyful News of His Daughter's Birth

On November 20, Song Joong Ki took to his online official fan community to deliver some news to fans.
Song Joong Ki started off by saying, "Hi, everyone. I'm currently busy filming my next series 'My Youth' and I'm absolutely loving it. I really enjoy playing this character—he's a grounded man who has moved on from his past and focuses on living fully in the present. It's been a while since I've taken on such a relatable role, and it's been so much fun for me. I think you'll enjoy this series too."
He added, "I truly believe that all these wonderful blessings keep coming my way thanks to the heartfelt support from so many of you who love me, especially fans who have always believed in me unwaveringly. I am deeply, sincerely grateful from the bottom of my heart. I find myself happily contemplating how I can repay this gratitude as I move forward in life."
Wrapping up his update, he stated, "For now, I'm going to be focusing on taking good care of my family here before returning to the set. Wishing you all a warm and joyful end to the year. Thank you once again, and please know that I love you all, always."
Their son was born in Rome, Italy, in June 2023.
With the birth of their daughter, their family has grown to four members.
(SBS Star)