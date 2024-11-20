뉴스
[SBS Star] "Some Get Millions of Views by Just Sitting & Chatting" Yoo Yeon Seok Disses Yu Jae Seok?
Published 2024.11.20 17:56 Updated 2024.11.20 18:00 View Count
Actor Yoo Yeon Seok could not help but show his playful jealousy towards entertainer Yu Jae Seok, creating a hilarious scene.

On the November 19 episode of SBS' television show 'Whenever Possible', the hosts, Yu Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok visited Deoksugung Palace in Jung-gu, Seoul.

The guest of the episode was actress Chae Soobin, who stars in MBC's upcoming television series 'When the Phone Rings' with Yoo Yeon Seok.
Yoo Yeon Seok & Yu Jae Seok
Strolling through the beautiful landscape of Deoksugung, the three had fun conversations.

Yoo Yeon Seok said he has recently been into gardening, adding, "I love visiting a place like this with old trees and a variety of plants."

Chae Soobin revealed, "Whenever Yeon Seok spots a tree or a plant he likes while filming, he's like, 'Hey, I need the tapeline. Tapeline, please!'."

"It's to measure the size of the flowerpot!", Yoo Yeon Seok explained.
Yoo Yeon Seok & Yu Jae Seok
"Yeon Seok tends to jump right in when he's interested in something and then get out of it just as quickly.", Yu Jae Seok observed.

When Yu Jae Seok asked Yoo Yeon Seok what happened to his recent passion for camping, the actor admitted, "I'll have to say I'm not doing it anymore. Camping for YouTube content was an exhausting endeavor."

"So the results didn't match the effort you put in, huh?", Yu Jae Seok quipped.

"Exactly. I mean, some people out there get millions of views just by sitting down and chatting for an hour.", Yoo Yeon Seok said playfully, his eyes fixed on Yu Jae Seok.
Yoo Yeon Seok & Yu Jae Seok
After a second of processing what he had just heard, Yu Jae Seok exclaimed, "Wait, are you talking about me?!"

Yoo Yeon Seok laughed and continued, "And yet, someone hardly gets tens of thousands of views even though they pack for three days for a camping trip and spend one night and two days outside!"

The sad but hilarious reason Yoo Yeon Seok gave up on camping made the three all giggle.

Meanwhile, Yu Jae Seok has been hosting a show called 'Pinggyego' on the YouTube channel 'DdeunDdeun'.

'Pinggyego' has consistently captivated audiences, with most of its episodes garnering millions of views and some far surpassing it.
Yoo Yeon Seok & Yu Jae Seok
(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
