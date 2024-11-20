뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim So Eun Says 'Best Friend' Cho Bo Ah's Wedding Sparked Her Desire to Get Married
Actress Kim So Eun, 35, said that watching the wedding ceremony of her best friend, actress Cho Bo Ah, made her want to get married.

On November 19, SBS' television show 'Dolsing Fourmen', which features four divorced male stars, aired a new episode titled 'Dolsing Signal in Canada'.

The cast members, comedian Kim Jun-ho, entertainer Tak Jae Hoon, another entertainer Lee Sang Min, and actor Lim Won-hee, went to Canada for their blind date.

Actress Jang Hee-jin, Kim So Eun, and K-pop artist Solbi appeared on the episode as dates for the cast members, excluding Kim Jun-ho, who is currently in a relationship.
Kim So Eun & Cho Bo Ah
The seven stars were having coffee outside, and a leaf landed on Kim So Eun's hair.

Lee Sang Min quickly swooped in and helped her get it out of her hair, sparking teasing reactions like, "Look, he's flirting with her!" 

Kim So Eun thanked Lee Sang Min and said, "Wow, it made my heart flutter!"

Kim So Eun opened up about her ideal type of man, sharing that she likes someone neat and clean.

"I love keeping things clean. I always clean the whole house before heading out for filming. When there's a laundry, I do it right away."

"I find myself attracted to men who are neat and know how to take care of themselves.", she revealed.
Kim So Eun & Cho Bo Ah
During their conversation about marriage, Kim So Eun shared that a recent event had changed her mind.

"Before, I didn't have a big interest in marriage. But my best friend Cho Bo Ah tied the knot recently, and it was so beautiful."

Kim So Eun gushed about the stunning wedding ceremony of Cho Bo Ah, held last month at Aston House, an outdoor venue at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel.

"Wasn't there another celebrity who got married there?", Kim Jun-ho asked, to which Kim So Eun replied, "Oh, yeah. The Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin couple."

"You tied the knot there, haven't you?", Kim Jun-ho playfully teased, directing his finger at Lee Sang Min.

Kim Jun-ho playfully added, "I wanted to share that he held a beautiful ceremony as well.", making everyone laugh.
Kim So Eun & Cho Bo Ah
(Credit= SBS Dolsing Fourmen, MBC Goodbye to Goodbye)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
