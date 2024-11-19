[SBS Star] "Excuse Me?" Is Lee So-ra Removed from Her Show Without Notice?; The Production Responds

이미지 확대하기

Model Lee So-ra's recent Instagram update sparked suspicions that she had been removed unannounced from the YouTube channel where she has been hosting a show.On November 19, Lee So-ra took to her Instagram to share something that surprised her.She shared a snapshot from actress Ki Eun Se's Instagram post and wrote, "Excuse me?? What is this?"It was Ki Eun Se's recent Instagram post announcing the launch of her YouTube show titled 'Eun Se's Gourmet Grocery' (literal translation), which airs on the same channel as Lee So-ra's show, 'Supermarket So-ra'."'Eun Se's Gourmet Grocery', a show that combines cooking and conversation, is starting its journey on the spot 'Supermarket So-ra' used to be on.", Ki Eun Se wrote."Even though it was my first time hosting a talk show, I had so much fun thanks to my first guest, (Lee) Si Young unnie's support. If you're interested in Si Young unnie's story, check out the show.", Ki Eun Se wrote with a series of her on-set photos.Lee So-ra's recent response to this post, seemingly unaware of the change, sparked allegations that she had been removed from the channel without prior notice.Lee So-ra launched a YouTube show titled 'Supermarket So-ra' in November last year.The show garnered huge attention by inviting comedian Shin Dong-yeob, the ex-boyfriend of Lee So-ra, to the show.Lee So-ra successfully led the show with many star guests, including K-pop artist/actress NS Yoon-G, K-pop artist DARA, Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri, and actress Chun Woo Hee.Since this June, however, the channel halted the release of the new 'Supermarket So-ra'.Instead, the channel has been airing 'Eun Se's Gourmet Grocery' with Ki Eun Se since October 31.Later that day, the production company of the channel released a statement clarifying that there was a misunderstanding."After concluding its first season, 'Supermarket So-ra' has been gearing up for its next season.""'Eun Se's Gourmet Grocery' is our channel's second original content, consisting of five episodes.", the company explained, expressing regret for the confusion caused by insufficient communication with the subscribers.(Credit= '슈퍼마켙' YouTube, 'kieunse' 'esora777' Instagram)(SBS Star)