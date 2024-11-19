[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Says Many Asked Her School Friends If She Was a Bully During 'The Penthouse'

On November 18, Han Ji Hyun appeared as a guest on "Zzan Bros," a popular YouTube show hosted by entertainers Shin Dong-yeob and Jung Ho-chul.
While chatting over drinks, Jung Ho-chul brought up Han Ji Hyun's famous role in "The Penthouse: War in Life," which helped make her name known.
Jung Ho-chul said, "I still vividly remember your performance in that series. Your portrayal of cruelty was so convincing that you really seemed like a bully. What were you actually like back in school?"
Han Ji Hyun laughed, then continued, "But I was the type who loved to play more than anyone else. During breaks, I'd go outside and play on the sports field. I was just a normal student who crammed for exams at the last minute."
In the series, Han Ji Hyun portrayed a character named Joo Seok-kyung.
Joo Seok-kyung is a high school student who embodies cruelty and maliciousness.
(SBS Star)