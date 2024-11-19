뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Says Many Asked Her School Friends If She Was a Bully During 'The Penthouse'
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Says Many Asked Her School Friends If She Was a Bully During 'The Penthouse'

Published 2024.11.19 15:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Says Many Asked Her School Friends If She Was a Bully During 'The Penthouse'
Actress Han Ji Hyun shared a story about being misunderstood due to her intense performance in "The Penthouse: War in Life."

On November 18, Han Ji Hyun appeared as a guest on "Zzan Bros," a popular YouTube show hosted by entertainers Shin Dong-yeob and Jung Ho-chul.

While chatting over drinks, Jung Ho-chul brought up Han Ji Hyun's famous role in "The Penthouse: War in Life," which helped make her name known.

Jung Ho-chul said, "I still vividly remember your performance in that series. Your portrayal of cruelty was so convincing that you really seemed like a bully. What were you actually like back in school?"
Han Ji Hyun
In response, Han Ji Hyun revealed, "After 'The Penthouse: War in Life' aired, I started receiving tons of messages from my high school friends. Apparently, people who knew they went to school with me kept asking them things like, 'Did Ji Hyun bully anyone back then?' or 'Did she ever hit anyone?' I was really misunderstood."

Han Ji Hyun laughed, then continued, "But I was the type who loved to play more than anyone else. During breaks, I'd go outside and play on the sports field. I was just a normal student who crammed for exams at the last minute."
Han Ji Hyun
"The Penthouse: War in Life," which consists of seasons one through three, aired from 2020 to 2021 and became one of the most talked-about series during that period. 

In the series, Han Ji Hyun portrayed a character named Joo Seok-kyung.

Joo Seok-kyung is a high school student who embodies cruelty and maliciousness.
Han Ji Hyun
(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지