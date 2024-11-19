[SBS Star] Han Ji Hyun Says Many Asked Her School Friends If She Was a Bully During 'The Penthouse'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ji Hyun shared a story about being misunderstood due to her intense performance in "The Penthouse: War in Life."On November 18, Han Ji Hyun appeared as a guest on "Zzan Bros," a popular YouTube show hosted by entertainers Shin Dong-yeob and Jung Ho-chul.While chatting over drinks, Jung Ho-chul brought up Han Ji Hyun's famous role in "The Penthouse: War in Life," which helped make her name known.Jung Ho-chul said, "I still vividly remember your performance in that series. Your portrayal of cruelty was so convincing that you really seemed like a bully. What were you actually like back in school?"In response, Han Ji Hyun revealed, "After 'The Penthouse: War in Life' aired, I started receiving tons of messages from my high school friends. Apparently, people who knew they went to school with me kept asking them things like, 'Did Ji Hyun bully anyone back then?' or 'Did she ever hit anyone?' I was really misunderstood."Han Ji Hyun laughed, then continued, "But I was the type who loved to play more than anyone else. During breaks, I'd go outside and play on the sports field. I was just a normal student who crammed for exams at the last minute.""The Penthouse: War in Life," which consists of seasons one through three, aired from 2020 to 2021 and became one of the most talked-about series during that period.In the series, Han Ji Hyun portrayed a character named Joo Seok-kyung.Joo Seok-kyung is a high school student who embodies cruelty and maliciousness.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)