[SBS Star] Ailee ♥ 'Single's Inferno' Choi Si-hoon Announce Their Wedding Date

On November 19, Ailee's management agency, A2Z Entertainment, announced the news, saying, "Ailee and Choi Si-hoon met through a mutual acquaintance and have been in a relationship for about a year now. They grew close over time and decided to get married on April 20 next year."
The agency added, "After deciding to get married, they received blessings from both families. We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans for supporting the couple since they made their relationship public."
She continued, "The bright and energetic version of me that you nurtured with your love has grown into who I am today, and I've finally met the person with whom I can share all that love. He gives me comfort and support and makes me feel like I can rely on him. His kindness and thoughtfulness have made me certain I want to spend the rest of my life with him. I promise to live even more earnestly moving forward, and I hope you'll continue to support us in the days ahead. We promise we'll live happily!"
Soon after, it was disclosed that the non-celebrity man was Choi Si-hoon, who gained attention from his appearance on Netflix's dating show "Single's Inferno" in 2021.
Choi Si-hoon, introduced as an actor-turned-entrepreneur on the show, now runs a restaurant and bar in Seoul.
