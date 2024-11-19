[SBS Star] Ailee ♥ 'Single's Inferno' Choi Si-hoon Announce Their Wedding Date

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer Ailee and actor-turned-entrepreneur Choi Si-hoon are getting married next April.On November 19, Ailee's management agency, A2Z Entertainment, announced the news, saying, "Ailee and Choi Si-hoon met through a mutual acquaintance and have been in a relationship for about a year now. They grew close over time and decided to get married on April 20 next year."The agency added, "After deciding to get married, they received blessings from both families. We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans for supporting the couple since they made their relationship public."Ailee also posted a message to fans on her official online fan community, saying, "I came to Korea alone at the young age of 22, away from my family, solely for music. Thanks to the unwavering love and support you've given me since then, I was able to adapt and live in Korea without feeling lonely."She continued, "The bright and energetic version of me that you nurtured with your love has grown into who I am today, and I've finally met the person with whom I can share all that love. He gives me comfort and support and makes me feel like I can rely on him. His kindness and thoughtfulness have made me certain I want to spend the rest of my life with him. I promise to live even more earnestly moving forward, and I hope you'll continue to support us in the days ahead. We promise we'll live happily!"In March, it was revealed that Ailee was in a relationship with a non-celebrity boyfriend, with marriage on the horizon.Soon after, it was disclosed that the non-celebrity man was Choi Si-hoon, who gained attention from his appearance on Netflix's dating show "Single's Inferno" in 2021.Choi Si-hoon, introduced as an actor-turned-entrepreneur on the show, now runs a restaurant and bar in Seoul.(Credit= A2Z Entertainment, 'aileeonline' 'choi_hun2 Instagram)(SBS Star)