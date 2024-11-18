[SBS Star] JIN Shares What BTS Members Talk About in Their Group Chat These Days

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS revealed what the group's members talk about in the group chat these days.On November 16 and 17, JIN held his solo fan showcase "JIN Happy Special Stage," at Jangchung Arena, Seoul, where he met with ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).The showcase offered a variety of performances, including tracks from JIN's first solo album "Happy," released on November 15, as well as stages for his previous solo songs.Additionally, the event featured talks where JIN shared behind-the-scenes stories of the album's production and interacted with fans.During the event, JIN commented, "I've been eagerly waiting for the day I could meet ARMY in person. Thank you for filling the seats here and for joining online. I wanted to create a space to properly introduce my first solo album to ARMY. Since this album was made for you, I came today with the firm determination to make you all happy."JIN's first solo album "Happy" includes six tracks, including the title song, "Running Wild."One of the songs "I Will Come to You" was written based on notes JIN jotted down while thinking about ARMY during his time in the military, he explained.He stated, "Right after enlisting, I missed you, ARMY, so much and longed for the stage, which is why the song's title became 'I Will Come to You' ('그리움에' in Korean, which translates to 'As I Miss You'). I poured those feelings of longing into the lyrics."JIN also shared, "Just like this moment, I want to live our own fulfilling lives during breaks, and come together to create happiness when we reunite. I believe shared happiness leads to greater happiness. I plan to keep working hard to achieve this goal."He added, "Speaking of military, the BTS members and I have a group chat, as you know, and all they talk about these days is their life in the military. I just laugh and respond with things like 'ㅋㅋㅋㅋ' (Korean for laughter)."JIN then wrapped up the topic by sending a message of encouragement to his members, saying, "Stay strong!"(Credit= Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)