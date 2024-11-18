뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Talks About Shocking Comments She Received While Playing Online Games
Published 2024.11.18 18:46 View Count
Actress Park Bo Young shared her experiences with online gaming.

On November 17, Park Bo Young guested on 'BDNS', actor Moon Sang-hoon's YouTube show.

During their conversation, Park Bo Young talked about her love for e-sports and how she got into online gaming.

"There was this person I cared about a lot. When I like someone and want to connect with them, I often look into things the person likes."

Park Bo Young shared that the person she liked was into League of Legends (LoL), the popular multiplayer online battle arena video game.

"The person used to play it on their phone, so I thought I might give it a shot. So, that's how I first played LoL as a mobile game.", Park Bo Young remembered.
Park Bo Young
After listening to Park Bo Young's gaming adventures, Moon Sang-hoon expressed his concerns.

He looked towards the camera and said, "We are now aware that Park Bo Young plays LoL, so I wish people on the platform would talk to each other nicer. Players can be harsh, saying things like, 'I can't believe you're human.'."

"Please remember that the player you are playing with may be Park Bo Young.", Moon Sang-hoon added.

Park Bo Young nodded and said, "Yes, I've heard that 'can't believe you're human' comment a lot. I also got a lot of, 'Are you an insect?'."

"Who says that to Park Bo Young?!", Moon Sang-hoon exclaimed in a surprise.
Park Bo Young
Park Bo Young talked about the joy online gaming brings to her.

"I think the anonymity of the gaming world gives me a sense of freedom. It brings me such a joy."

"Nobody knows me there, so I fight back when someone picks a fight. When people say mean things to me, I reply all tough, like, 'Oh, would you like to meet in person? Cause I'll do that.'. But I'd never do that; it's all pretending.", the actress playfully added.

Moon Sang-hoon again requested the viewers, "Players of any online games should bear in mind that Park Bo Young could be the player you're talking to. Please keep your language nice. And be careful in the comments section, too. Try not to post bad things, okay?"
Park Bo Young

(Credit= '빠더너스 BDNS' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
