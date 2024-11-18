[SBS Star] Jung Yu Mi Describes Ju Ji Hoon as "Adorable"

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jung Yu Mi shared her thoughts on actor Ju Ji Hoon, calling him "adorable."In the afternoon of November 18, a press conference for tvN's new drama "Love Your Enemy" was held at the Ramada Seoul Sindorim.During the press conference, the cast members were asked about their chemistry with each other.Regarding her chemistry with Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi said, "Well, he's adorable. I really like that side of him."Hearing Jung Yu Mi's comment, Ju Ji Hoon, who was sitting next to her, looked surprised for a moment before breaking into a smile.Jung Yu Mi went on to say, "I enjoyed the comfortable, relaxed moments while acting together more than the serious ones, and it was like that with Ji Hoon. He usually sticks to the script, but occasionally, he'll throw in an improvised line. Every time he does, I catch myself thinking, 'He's really hardworking' and 'He's so adorable.'"She added, "Despite our not-so-young age, I think viewers will find our performances very natural," then playfully stated, "Honestly, at first, I found Ji Hoon a bit intimidating. I only remembered the characters he played in movies, so even making eye contact with him was scary at first. But now, I find him adorable," continuing to share more about their great chemistry."Love Your Enemy" is a romantic drama about two people born on the same day with the same name—Seok Ji-won (Ju Ji Hoon), a man, and Yoon Ji-won (Jung Yu-mi), a woman—from feuding families.After a painful breakup during the summer of their 18th year, the two reunite 18 years later, sparking a war-like romance between lifelong rivals.(Credit= tvN Love Your Enemy)(SBS Star)