[SBS Star] Jung Yu Mi Describes Ju Ji Hoon as "Adorable"

In the afternoon of November 18, a press conference for tvN's new drama "Love Your Enemy" was held at the Ramada Seoul Sindorim.
During the press conference, the cast members were asked about their chemistry with each other.
Regarding her chemistry with Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi said, "Well, he's adorable. I really like that side of him."
Hearing Jung Yu Mi's comment, Ju Ji Hoon, who was sitting next to her, looked surprised for a moment before breaking into a smile.
She added, "Despite our not-so-young age, I think viewers will find our performances very natural," then playfully stated, "Honestly, at first, I found Ji Hoon a bit intimidating. I only remembered the characters he played in movies, so even making eye contact with him was scary at first. But now, I find him adorable," continuing to share more about their great chemistry.
After a painful breakup during the summer of their 18th year, the two reunite 18 years later, sparking a war-like romance between lifelong rivals.
(Credit= tvN Love Your Enemy)
(SBS Star)