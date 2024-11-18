[SBS Star] "You Went Public 5 Times?" Lee Dong Gun's Romantic History Resurfaces After On-Air Mention

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Gun's father shared why the actor had revealed many of his romantic relationships.On November 17, SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' featured mother-and-son travel of singer Kim Jong-kook, HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior, Lee Dong Gun, and comedian Heo Kyung-hwan, as they went to Taiwan with their mothers.During a bus ride, they played a quiz to see how well the mothers and their sons knew about each other."I think this question is a bit too strong.", Heo Kyung-hwan said when it was Lee Dong Gun and his mother's turn, hesitating to read the prepared question.Heo Kyung-hwan eventually read the question: "How many times has your son Dong Gun gone public with his relationship?"Lee Dong Gun's father, who was watching this moment through the VCR at the studio, was asked the same question: "Do you know how many times Dong Gun went public with his relationship?""About five times.", Lee Dong Gun's father responded, while the actor's mother guessed, "Three times?"Heo Kyung-hwan revealed the correct answer: five times."At this point, even he would have forgotten how many times it had happened!", "Wow, you had been real busy.", other cast members playfully commented."Why is Dong Gun's romantic relationships always revealed? Who's behind it?", Heo Kyung-hwan jokingly asked while Lee Dong Gun smiled quietly.Lee Dong Gun's father remarked, "Whenever Dong Gun has someone in his life, he immediately discloses the relationship.""I told him, 'Hey, you're a celebrity. You are supposed to keep your romance secret like everyone else.'. He then explained that he always discloses his romantic relationships to respect his romantic partner.""But that's what brought him the title of a ladies' man. He complained that it's unfair to be referred to like that when he was only being honest.", Lee Dong Gun's father remarked with a chuckle.Following the show's broadcast, Lee Dong Gun's previous relationships once again came under public attention.Lee Dong Gun previously disclosed his relationships with actresses Kim Min-joung, Han Ji Hye, Cha Ye Ryun, Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA, and actress Cho Yoonhee.Especially in 2017, the actor announced his relationship with Cho Yoonhee on February 28, 26 days after he admitted that his two-year relationship with Ji Yeon was over.On May 2 of the same year, Lee Dong Gun and Cho Yoonhee announced their marriage and the upcoming birth of their child.However, the marriage ended in divorce after three years in 2020.