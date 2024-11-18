뉴스
[SBS Star] GUMMY Shares a Glimpse of Her Happy Married Life with Cho Jung Seok
Published 2024.11.18
Singer GUMMY talked about her loving relationship with her husband, actor Cho Jung Seok.

On November 15, a video featuring GUMMY was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Oh Eun-young's Bucket List," which is owned by the well-known psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young.

During their conversation, the topic of GUMMY's married life came up, and GUMMY revealed that Cho Jung Seok had not been able to come home for nearly a month.

Explaining the reason, she said, "He's currently filming in Namhae. It's a bit far away, so..." 

Oh Eun-young responded with sympathy, saying, "Oh no. You must miss him so much!"

Nodding, GUMMY shared her feelings, saying, "We've never been apart for this long, including the time we were dating. This is the first time...! But what can I do, right? It's for his work."
GUMMY then recounted a moment from their married life that she wanted to share with Oh Eun-young. 

"My husband isn't particularly tall. But he has great proportions—long legs and all. I once said to him, purely out of curiosity, 'What would it be like if you were taller?'" she began.

She continued, "One time, I was washing the dishes, and he was walking back and forth near me. Then I noticed he was walking on tiptoes as he approached me." She burst into laughter as she told the story.

Cho Jung Seok seemed to have felt somewhat self-conscious about GUMMY's comment about his height, so he had been tiptoeing to appear taller while lingering around her.

After hearing this, Oh Eun-young said, "Oh my! Really? Jung Seok is truly adorable." 
GUMMY also explained why she has rarely shared moments together with Cho Jung Seok, despite both of them working in the same industry.

"Before I got married, I wondered, 'If I get married, does that mean I can't sing breakup songs anymore?' Since my husband is an actor as well, I worried that doing things together might make it harder for people to immerse themselves in my music or his projects. Because of that, I deliberately avoided showing us together publicly." 

She continued, "But later, I realized that the art we create is interpreted by people based on their own situations." 
 

(Credit= '오은영의 버킷리스트' YouTube, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
