[SBS Star] '35' Lee Yi Kyung Talks About His Parents' Recent Attempt to Arrange His Marriage

Actor Lee Yi Kyung, 35, shared how strongly his parents want him to get married.On November 15, Channel A's new television series 'Marry You' had a showcase event online.The cast members, Lee Yi Kyung, actress Jo Soo Min, JU-NE of K-pop boy group iKON, and actress Ji E-Su attended the event.'Marry You' is a romantic comedy about 'Bong Chul-hee' (Lee Yi Kyung), an island bachelor with a pure soul."Many people came to know me from entertainment shows like 'I'm SOLO' or 'Brave Detectives'. I could say those are my representative works.", Lee Yi Kyung stated playfully."Through 'Marry You', I hope people would find some new sides of me and maybe feel glad to see me.", he remarked.The actor added that he seeks to erase the image he has shown in tvN's hit television series 'Marry My Husband', in which he portrayed an unfaithful husband.Lee Yi Kyung described his character 'Bong Chul-hee' as "someone you just can't hate whatever he does.""I made this trademark smile for 'Bong Chul-hee', which makes him seem extra innocent.", he added, demonstrating the smile.When asked about his perspective on marriage, Lee Yi Kyung replied, "Actually, I'm the only one here at the 'optimal age' for marriage. My parents have been very anxious about my situation."The 35-year-old actor then shared a humorous story about how his parents attempted to play matchmaker for him."A few days ago, my parents handed me a picture of a family I don't know out of nowhere. I noticed they've drawn a circle around a woman's face.""My parents told me to look at her closely, saying that she's from the family they know. I told them, 'It will not work out this way.'. True story.", the actor recounted, making everyone laugh.Lee Yi Kyung continued, "My grandma thinks my chances of marriage are doomed, and my parents are still hopeful.""I'd like to get married, but it's hard for me to meet someone. Even if I had, it's not an easy decision to make. I've been wanting to get married since I was in my twenties. I still want to, and I will someday.", the actor shared.(Credit= 'play 채널 A' YouTube)(SBS Star)