[SBS Star] VIDEO: YeSung Clarifies Rumors that He Hit HeeChul During a Fight

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member YeSung clarified rumors about a fight with his fellow group member HeeChul.On November 13, Hyoyeon of girl group Girls' Generation released an interview video featuring YeSung on her YouTube channel "Hyoyeon's Level Up."In the video, Hyoyeon mentioned, "From what I've seen, Super Junior members often talk about fighting with each other," and added, "But I get it, stories about fights are the most interesting."Hyoyeon then asked YeSung if he had ever hit HeeChul, as she had heard about it before.Earlier, on JTBC's television show "Knowing Bros," Hyoyeon mentioned a conflict between YeSung and HeeChul, during which YeSung allegedly hit HeeChul.YeSung responded in surprise, "How do you know about that anyway? No one else knows about it except for us," and clarified, "But no. I didn't hit him or anything like that, and I never thought about hitting him."He then admitted, "I did cry, though," and shared, "I really wanted us to perform happily together, but I was really upset since that wasn't going to happen."At the time of the incident, Super Junior was on a South American concert tour, and YeSung explained that the disagreement was about changes to the performance details.Hyoyeon, who is also part of a large group empathized, saying, "It's hard for everyone in a large group to have the same mindset."YeSung continued, "Yeah. After our argument, I was in the restroom, feeling upset by myself, and HeeChul came in. We hugged each other while crying and managed to resolve things."(Credit= '효연의 레벨업 Hyo's Level Up' YouTube, 'yesung1106' Instagram)(SBS Star)