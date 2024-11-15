뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former RIIZE SEUNGHAN to Return as a Solo Artist Next Year
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Former RIIZE SEUNGHAN to Return as a Solo Artist Next Year

Published 2024.11.15 16:01 Updated 2024.11.15 16:04 View Count
[SBS Star] Former RIIZE SEUNGHAN to Return as a Solo Artist Next Year
SEUGNHAN, formerly of K-pop boy group RIIZE, is set to debut as a solo artist next year.

On November 15, SM Entertainment announced, "SEUNGHAN is currently preparing to debut as a solo artist in the second half of 2025."

The agency added, "To achieve this, SEUNGHAN is undergoing systematic training and receiving support in areas like producing and management while continuing his practice. Future updates regarding SEUNGHAN will be shared through the official account launched on the 15th."

SM Entertainment emphasized, "As a solo artist, SEUNGHAN aims to showcase a new side of himself and pursue his talents and dreams. We hope fans will support him warmly and cheer him on."
SEUNGHAN
RIIZE debuted as a seven-member group in September last year, but SEUNGHAN halted activities indefinitely in November following issues related to his private life.

It was after photos surfaced online of him smoking on the street and kissing a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, while lying in bed at a love hotel, shortly after his debut. 

As more details about his past emerged, concerns about his character grew, leading the group to continue as a six-member act.
SEUNGHAN
Then, on October 11, SM Entertainment announced SEUNGHAN's return, marking the end of his 11-month hiatus. 

However, many RIIZE fans were strongly opposed to the decision. 

They sent protest trucks and wreaths to SM Entertainment's headquarters, voicing their objections and stating that RIIZE had been thriving without SEUNGHAN.

In response, two days later, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming SEUNGHAN's voluntary departure from the group and apologized to both fans and members.
SEUNGHAN
(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지