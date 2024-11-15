[SBS Star] Former RIIZE SEUNGHAN to Return as a Solo Artist Next Year

이미지 확대하기

SEUGNHAN, formerly of K-pop boy group RIIZE, is set to debut as a solo artist next year.On November 15, SM Entertainment announced, "SEUNGHAN is currently preparing to debut as a solo artist in the second half of 2025."The agency added, "To achieve this, SEUNGHAN is undergoing systematic training and receiving support in areas like producing and management while continuing his practice. Future updates regarding SEUNGHAN will be shared through the official account launched on the 15th."SM Entertainment emphasized, "As a solo artist, SEUNGHAN aims to showcase a new side of himself and pursue his talents and dreams. We hope fans will support him warmly and cheer him on."RIIZE debuted as a seven-member group in September last year, but SEUNGHAN halted activities indefinitely in November following issues related to his private life.It was after photos surfaced online of him smoking on the street and kissing a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, while lying in bed at a love hotel, shortly after his debut.As more details about his past emerged, concerns about his character grew, leading the group to continue as a six-member act.Then, on October 11, SM Entertainment announced SEUNGHAN's return, marking the end of his 11-month hiatus.However, many RIIZE fans were strongly opposed to the decision.They sent protest trucks and wreaths to SM Entertainment's headquarters, voicing their objections and stating that RIIZE had been thriving without SEUNGHAN.In response, two days later, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming SEUNGHAN's voluntary departure from the group and apologized to both fans and members.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)