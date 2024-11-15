[SBS Star] Han Ga In Talks About Being Rushed to the Hospital After Her First Buldak Tasting

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In shared a story about being rushed to the emergency room after eating Buldak noodles for the first time, known for their extreme spiciness.On November 13, a video titled "30 Types of Supplements Han Ga In Has Taken Consistently for 25 Years" was posted on the actress' YouTube channel.In it, "health enthusiast" Han Ga In displayed all the supplements she regularly takes on her desk and introduced each one to the viewers.When the producer asked, "Is this the secret to your beauty, Ga In?" she replied, "Let's just call it the secret to a youthful look."She then said, "But above all, digestion is the most important. If I eat even a little bit of the wrong thing, my stomach doesn't feel right. When my stomach is upset, my overall condition worsens. Good digestion is key."She continued, "Good digestion means regular bathroom visits, which improves your complexion and overall condition. That's why this is the most important supplement," introducing the enzyme supplement she takes three times a day.Listening to this, the producer commented, "Why is your stomach so sensitive? Didn't you go to the ER last time after eating Buldak noodles?" referring to a previous mukbang video where Han Ga In ate her first-ever Buldak noodles and had rushed to the emergency room afterward.The producer then shared a KakaoTalk chat from that day. In the messages, Han Ga In wrote, "I ended up taking an ambulance in the middle of the night," to which the producer replied, "No way! Was it because of Buldak? Your body must have been very shocked from it."Recalling that incident, Han Ga In said, "I was taken to the hospital and had a full stomach examination, but it turned out everything was fine. I almost thought I was going to die that day though. Even until the next day, I was struggling to sit up properly."Han Ga In has previously mentioned that she has a sensitive stomach and that throughout her life, she has had instant noodles fewer than 10 times, as she usually avoids overly spicy foods.(Credit= '자유부인 한가인' YouTube)(SBS Star)