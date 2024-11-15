뉴스
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Sells His Gangnam Family House, Earning Billions in Profit
Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND reportedly sold his family house in Gangnam. 

On November 14, news outlet Herald Economy reported that Minhwan's house in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, recently sold for 3.8 billion won (approximately 2.7 million dollars). 

This property, where he lived with his family, was previously featured on television shows like "The Return of Superman" and "Mr. House Husband."

Minhwan originally purchased the house in 2015 for 1.25 billion won (approximately 890,000 dollars) and held sole ownership. 

With the recent sale price at 3.8 billion won, his estimated profit from the transaction is around 2.5 billion won (approximately 1.8 million dollars). 
Minhwan
Minhwan married Yulhee, formerly of girl group LABOUM, in 2018, and they had one son and two daughters. 

However, the couple divorced in December of last year.

While the reason for their divorce was initially undisclosed, Yulhee recently revealed that their relationship became difficult to repair after she discovered Minhwan's frequent visits to adult entertainment bars.

Minhwan faced massive public criticism after her revelation, leading him to temporarily halt all his activities in the industry.

Currently, the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul is investigating Minhwan for violations of the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts, among other charges.
Minhwan
(Credit= 'minhwan12' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
