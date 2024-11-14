뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Says Her Daughter Is Not Pretty Enough to Become an Actress
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Says Her Daughter Is Not Pretty Enough to Become an Actress

Published 2024.11.14 18:48 View Count
[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Says Her Daughter Is Not Pretty Enough to Become an Actress
Actress Choi Ji Woo spoke candidly about her daughter's appearance. 

On November 13 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," professional golfer Park In-bee and golf coach her husband Nam Ki-hyup, and their daughter Nam In-seo made an appearance. 

On the show, Nam Ki-hyup expressed his hope, saying, "I'd love for In-seo to play golf since the life of a golf player looks so amazing." 

Park In-bee joked, "It'll actually be cheaper for us since there won't be any lesson fees, unlike all the private lessons. It'll be good for our finances too." 
Choi Ji Woo
The host Park Soo-hong then commented, "If their daughter doesn't have a talent for golf, that would be a shame," referring to Park In-bee as a "golf emperor" and Nam Ki-hyup as a "kingmaker." 

He then asked Choi Ji Woo, "What would you do if your daughter wants to become an actress?" 

Choi Ji Woo responded with a hesitant "I don't know," to which Park Soo Hong replied, "So, you don't think it's good to be an actress?"

Choi laughed and added, "I personally think it's wonderful, but you know, it's not like you can be an actress just because you want to. She'd first need to be prettier," making a candid comment on her daughter's looks. 

Another host Ahn Young-mi chimed in, saying, "That's why she's Choi T-Woo! She's a total T (rational personality)!"

With a big laugh, Choi Ji Woo replied, "I don't know whether her beauty will surpass mine. I'm really not sure. Well, do you think I should get my hopes up for it?" 

Ahn Young-mi commented, "For sure! We all have our own beauty standards, so yeah. Yours might be different from ours!"
Choi Ji Woo
Choi Ji Woo
Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity IT professional in March 2018 after dating for about a year. 

The couple welcomed their first child, Roo-ah, in May 2020. 

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'choijivvoo' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지