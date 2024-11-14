[SBS Star] Choi Ji Woo Says Her Daughter Is Not Pretty Enough to Become an Actress

이미지 확대하기

Actress Choi Ji Woo spoke candidly about her daughter's appearance.On November 13 episode of KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," professional golfer Park In-bee and golf coach her husband Nam Ki-hyup, and their daughter Nam In-seo made an appearance.On the show, Nam Ki-hyup expressed his hope, saying, "I'd love for In-seo to play golf since the life of a golf player looks so amazing."Park In-bee joked, "It'll actually be cheaper for us since there won't be any lesson fees, unlike all the private lessons. It'll be good for our finances too."The host Park Soo-hong then commented, "If their daughter doesn't have a talent for golf, that would be a shame," referring to Park In-bee as a "golf emperor" and Nam Ki-hyup as a "kingmaker."He then asked Choi Ji Woo, "What would you do if your daughter wants to become an actress?"Choi Ji Woo responded with a hesitant "I don't know," to which Park Soo Hong replied, "So, you don't think it's good to be an actress?"Choi laughed and added, "I personally think it's wonderful, but you know, it's not like you can be an actress just because you want to. She'd first need to be prettier," making a candid comment on her daughter's looks.Another host Ahn Young-mi chimed in, saying, "That's why she's Choi T-Woo! She's a total T (rational personality)!"With a big laugh, Choi Ji Woo replied, "I don't know whether her beauty will surpass mine. I'm really not sure. Well, do you think I should get my hopes up for it?"Ahn Young-mi commented, "For sure! We all have our own beauty standards, so yeah. Yours might be different from ours!"Choi Ji Woo married a non-celebrity IT professional in March 2018 after dating for about a year.The couple welcomed their first child, Roo-ah, in May 2020.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'choijivvoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)