[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Talks About Achieving Her Dream of a Happy Family

Actress Kim Tae-hee opened up about fulfilling her lifelong dream of building a happy family.In the evening of November 10, Kim Tae-hee attended the Sunday talk at Myeongdong Cathedral.During the event, Kim Tae-hee stepped up to the lectern, where she shared her story with the young attendees.Kim Tae-hee began by saying, "I'm sure many of you are wondering why I'm standing here. Today is Sunday, so I spent the entire day sweating and wrestling with my kids at home, barely making it in time for the 7 PM Mass."She continued, "There's nothing grand or special, but as a fellow believer—and, if I may, as someone with a bit more life and faith experience—I simply wanted to share some personal thoughts I've had during my faith journey. That's why I decided to stand here today."The actress went on to say, "If anyone asks me why I believe in God, I would say it's simply for happiness."She explained, "As many of you may know, I was a model student, studied hard, and experienced the joy of entering my dream university. I was fortunate to gain popularity and receive much love from people, and now I have two precious daughters. I feel I've achieved the happy family I've always dreamed of."However, she continued, "But it's certainly not true that every moment of my life over these past 40 years has been happy and easy. Like all of you, I've dealt with numerous challenges, conflicts, and hardships. I've experienced everything from small, everyday conflicts with those around me to significant issues that demanded resolution. Through it all, God has been my greatest source of strength," she concluded.At the Mass, it was said that Kim Tae-hee was accompanied by her husband, singer RAIN, and their two daughters.Kim Tae-hee married RAIN in January 2017; they have been married for almost eight years now.(Credit= '마음밭' YouTube, RAIN Company)(SBS Star)