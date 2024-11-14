[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Warm Acts Get Revisited Following His Sudden Passing

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Jaelim passed away on the 12th at the age of 39.Amid the sudden news of his death, many have expressed their sorrow, and past videos showing his warm personality are being revisited.In 2014, Song Jaelim appeared on MBC's documentary "People Are Good."At the time, Song Jaelim revealed that he provided food for stray cats living near his apartment.When asked why, he explained, "I take care of them because they remind me of my own cats. I believe it's the least I can do, given my circumstances."Upon returning home, he introduced the two cats he lived with, showing great affection for them.Actually, Song Jaelim had been sharing pictures of his cats on his Instagram even until recently.During the broadcast, Song Jaelim also opened up about his difficult childhood, sharing that he moved out when he was 20.He explained how challenging it was to cover even basic living expenses at that time.He mentioned having worked various part-time jobs, including at a wine bar, a pub, and in construction.Despite these hardships, he consistently donated to help those in need and even dropped out of college for his younger sister to continue her education.After he started earning from his acting career, Song Jaelim contributed 40 million won to his sister's wedding.Even after rising to fame, he continued to give back to society, making talent donations to support campaigns for children and teenagers with disabilities and volunteering to assist with student transportation during the college entrance exams, among other acts of kindness.(Credit= 'jaelim_song' Instagram, MBC People Are Good)(SBS Star)