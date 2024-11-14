뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Warm Acts Get Revisited Following His Sudden Passing
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Warm Acts Get Revisited Following His Sudden Passing

Published 2024.11.14 15:06 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Warm Acts Get Revisited Following His Sudden Passing
Actor Song Jaelim passed away on the 12th at the age of 39.

Amid the sudden news of his death, many have expressed their sorrow, and past videos showing his warm personality are being revisited. 

In 2014, Song Jaelim appeared on MBC's documentary "People Are Good."

At the time, Song Jaelim revealed that he provided food for stray cats living near his apartment.

When asked why, he explained, "I take care of them because they remind me of my own cats. I believe it's the least I can do, given my circumstances." 

Upon returning home, he introduced the two cats he lived with, showing great affection for them. 

Actually, Song Jaelim had been sharing pictures of his cats on his Instagram even until recently.
Song Jaelim
Song Jaelim
Song Jaelim
During the broadcast, Song Jaelim also opened up about his difficult childhood, sharing that he moved out when he was 20. 

He explained how challenging it was to cover even basic living expenses at that time. 

He mentioned having worked various part-time jobs, including at a wine bar, a pub, and in construction.

Despite these hardships, he consistently donated to help those in need and even dropped out of college for his younger sister to continue her education. 

After he started earning from his acting career, Song Jaelim contributed 40 million won to his sister's wedding.

Even after rising to fame, he continued to give back to society, making talent donations to support campaigns for children and teenagers with disabilities and volunteering to assist with student transportation during the college entrance exams, among other acts of kindness.
Song Jaelim
(Credit= 'jaelim_song' Instagram, MBC People Are Good) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지