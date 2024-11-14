[SBS Star] Song Jaelim Revealed to Have Suffered from Malicious Japanese Sasaeng Fan Up Until His Death

이미지 확대하기

After actor Song Jaelim was found dead in his home on the 12th, news of the relentless harassment he endured from a Japanese fan sparked public outrage.It was revealed that, while he was alive, Song Jaelim was continuously stalked by this fan, who persistently invaded his privacy.This individual was not only a malicious fan but also a sasaeng (overly obsessive) fan, known for intrusively digging into the private lives of Song Jaelim and those around him.The fan illegally filmed Song Jaelim's daily life, posted unedited photos of his close acquaintances and family on social media, and constantly harassed him with posts such as, "You gifted fans' presents to your friends, didn't you?" and "You really think you can hide your vile nature behind your acting?" among others.Numerous posts defaming Song Jaelim appeared on their social media in a mix of Japanese and Korean.Many of Song Jaelim's fans actually were aware of this fan, as they witnessed ongoing releases of Song Jaelim's personal information and the harassment of the actor as well as his acquaintances.Reports indicate that even shortly before his death, multiple posts slandering him continued to appear.Following Song Jaelim's sudden death, public criticism of this fan grew intense, leading them to eventually delete their social media.Song Jaelim debuted with the 2009 film "Actresses" and rose to fame through MBC's drama "Moon Embracing the Sun."According to police, no signs of foul play were found at the scene where Song Jaelim was discovered, and a two-page letter was found.Police are currently investigating the exact cause of his death.(Credit= Online Community, 'jaelim_song' Instagram)(SBS Star)