[SBS Star] Sa Kang Says 'Lovely Runner' Gave Strength to Go On After Her Husband's Sudden Passing

Actress Sa Kang talked about the solace 'Ryu Sun-jae' in 'Lovely Runner' given her after her husband suddenly passed away.On November 12, Sa Kang guested on the third episode of SBS' television show 'Because I'm Single' (literal translation)."Me and the kids have been doing fine thanks to many people who rooted for us.", Sa Kang shared at the studio."It's already been ten months since my husband passed away.", the actress said."The most difficult part has been facing the sympathy in people's eyes. Not that I hate it, but I feel overwhelmed whenever I see the weight my issue placed on other people.", she honestly shared.The show played a VCR that displayed a day in Sa Kang's recent life with her two daughters, cooking instant ramyun for dinner."I used to stay away from instant ramyun. To have instant ramyun with the kids had been my husband's thing. But I do that now.", the actress said.While enjoying the dinner, the actress casually discussed her husband with her daughters."Tell me, whose ramyun's better? Mine or your father's?", Sa Kang asked."Father's was much more delicious.", her daughters replied, and the three laughed together."Kids, would you like to watch 'Lovely Runner' before bed?", Sa Kang asked her daughters.At the studio, Sa Kang shared how special tvN's television series 'Lovely Runner' has been to her."Honestly, my heart wasn't in the place to watch a TV series. I heard it's decent, so I just turned it on and watched it with the kids without expecting much.""At some point in watching it, I noticed I was smiling, and the kids were smiling, too.", she reflected.The actress mentioned that a line the main character 'Ryu Sun-jae' (actor Byeon Woo-seok) says in the series caused a big ripple in her heart.When asked what the line was, Sa Kang said she could not say it herself, tears welling in her eyes.The show displayed the line through the caption: "Choose to live since the weather is nice today. I heard tomorrow will be rainy. Wait for the rain to stop then, and choose to live again.""The line struck me right in the heart. When I heard that line, I repeated, 'Maybe I should. Maybe I should.'.", Sa Kang shared."The series brought me more than a joy. Throughout my acting career, many have told me that our work affects people, but I had never truly believed that. But now I experienced how much a line in a series can positively influence someone. I realized the power this profession has.", the actress added.In 2007, Sa Kang married a businessman she had known for a decade; the couple welcomed their first daughter in 2011 and the second daughter in 2014.The family appeared on a few family television shows and shared their happy life.Sa Kang's husband passed away unexpectedly in January this year; the cause of death was left undisclosed.(Credit= 'SBS Plus' YouTube, tvN Lovely Runner)(SBS Star)