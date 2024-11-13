뉴스
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Recalls Being Unable to Go Home for Hours After Shows Because of Kang Ha Neul
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Recalls Being Unable to Go Home for Hours After Shows Because of Kang Ha Neul

Published 2024.11.13 17:15 View Count
Actor Ji Chang Wook talked about the time when he could not go home for hours after his show ended because of actor Kang Ha Neul.

On November 12 episode of SBS' television show "Whenever Possible," Ji Chang Wook appeared as a guest.

Ji Chang Wook met the two hosts, entertainer Yu Jae Seok and actor Yoo Yeon Seok, in Daehangno, where he performed his musical a few times.
Ji Chang Wook
While speaking, Yoo Yeok Seok curiously asked Ji Chang Wook, "When you used to perform here, did you do fan greetings on the way home after performances as well?" 

This "fan greeting on the way home" is a tradition in the Korean entertainment industry where celebrities thank fans, take photos, and sign autographs as they leave after their official scheduled events.

Ji Chang Wook replied, "Yes, I do," and went on to recall one of his most memorable "fan greetings on the way home" in Daehangno.

"Back when I was performing in 'Thrill Me' with Kang Ha Neul, the show itself lasted two hours, but I'd be signing autographs for three hours afterward every single time. I just kept signing because I didn't know when to stop." 

Yoo Yeon Seok commented, "If you skip the greeting even once, fans will feel disappointed, so I know what you mean."

Ji Chang Wook then admitted, "There were so many times I wanted to wrap it up, but Ha Neul just kept going. So, I'd end up staying and signing too. The whole time, I kept thinking, 'Should I just call it a night and head home without Ha Neul?'" acknowledging there were moments he wanted to leave but stayed because of Kang Ha Neul's dedication.

Yu Jae Seok laughed at Ji Chang Wook's honesty, saying, "You're just like every one of us!" to which Ji Chang Wook replied, "I'm only human, after all. I'm so grateful now, but I didn't fully appreciate it back then. Still, I made sure to sign for everyone and greet them." 
Ji Chang Wook
Ji Chang Wook
(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible, 'kanghaneul_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
