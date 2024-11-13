뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Recent Activities Suggest He May Have Been Slowly Preparing for the End
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Recent Activities Suggest He May Have Been Slowly Preparing for the End

Published 2024.11.13 15:19 Updated 2024.11.13 15:38 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Recent Activities Suggest He May Have Been Slowly Preparing for the End
Actor Song Jaelim shockingly has passed away, and his recent activities have come to light, seemingly suggesting that he was preparing for his end.

Around 12:30 PM on November 12, Song Jaelim was found dead in his home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul. 

The exact cause of his death has not been determined, but police reported that a two-page letter was found at the scene, and there are no signs of foul play or criminal involvement at this time.
Song Jaelim
Following his sudden passing, attention has turned to his recent activities, which appeared to be somewhat unusual.

First, Song Jaelim's Instagram featured a mysterious message. His last post was uploaded 41 weeks ago, but his bio had recently been updated to "The start of a long journey," and his account was neatly organized with comments disabled.

Also, after his contract with his agency expired last year, Song Jaelim did not seek another one.

This, along with the completion of his run in the musical "The Rose of Versailles" on October 13, suggests he may have been quietly preparing to step away from the world, as if waiting for the right time to wrap everything up before leaving it all behind.

Fans, reflecting on all his recent actions, feel as though he had gradually, and most likely alone, prepared for this "long journey," and they cannot hide their overwhelming sadness.
Song Jaelim
Born in February 1985, Song Jaelim debuted with the 2009 film "Actresses" and went on to appear in numerous projects including "The Moon Embracing the Sun," "Clean with Passion for Now," "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations," "The Suspect," and more. 

He also gained significant popularity in 2014 when he appeared on the popular television show "We Got Married" alongside actress Kim So Eun.
Song Jaelim
(Credit= 'jaelim_song' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지