[SBS Star] Song Jaelim's Recent Activities Suggest He May Have Been Slowly Preparing for the End

Actor Song Jaelim shockingly has passed away, and his recent activities have come to light, seemingly suggesting that he was preparing for his end.Around 12:30 PM on November 12, Song Jaelim was found dead in his home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.The exact cause of his death has not been determined, but police reported that a two-page letter was found at the scene, and there are no signs of foul play or criminal involvement at this time.Following his sudden passing, attention has turned to his recent activities, which appeared to be somewhat unusual.First, Song Jaelim's Instagram featured a mysterious message. His last post was uploaded 41 weeks ago, but his bio had recently been updated to "The start of a long journey," and his account was neatly organized with comments disabled.Also, after his contract with his agency expired last year, Song Jaelim did not seek another one.This, along with the completion of his run in the musical "The Rose of Versailles" on October 13, suggests he may have been quietly preparing to step away from the world, as if waiting for the right time to wrap everything up before leaving it all behind.Fans, reflecting on all his recent actions, feel as though he had gradually, and most likely alone, prepared for this "long journey," and they cannot hide their overwhelming sadness.Born in February 1985, Song Jaelim debuted with the 2009 film "Actresses" and went on to appear in numerous projects including "The Moon Embracing the Sun," "Clean with Passion for Now," "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations," "The Suspect," and more.He also gained significant popularity in 2014 when he appeared on the popular television show "We Got Married" alongside actress Kim So Eun.