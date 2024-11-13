뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Expect That" 'Squid Game 2' Director Responds to the Controversy Over T.O.P's Casting
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Expect That" 'Squid Game 2' Director Responds to the Controversy Over T.O.P's Casting
'Squid Game 2' director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained why he insisted on casting T.O.P, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, despite the controversy surrounding him.

On August 1, Netflix's original series 'Squid Game 2' held a press meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu; the reports about the event were kept closed until November 13.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk and Siren Pictures CEO Kim Ji-yeon attended the event.

While talking to the press, the director addressed the controversy T.O.P's casting in 'Squid Game 2' generated.

Many fans expressed concerns when T.O.P emerged as a new cast member for the much-awaited 'Squid Game 2' since he received a 10-month prison sentence and 2-year probation for marijuana use in 2017.
T.O.P Squid Game 2
"I didn't expect that his casting on this series would spark this degree of controversy.", Hwang Dong-hyuk remarked.

"That had been some time ago. T.O.P had already received a sentence and is off probation. Many figures in this industry before him made comebacks after being socially criticized for their actions."

"I thought it could be regarded as more of a personal issue as time passes. However, the degree of concerns voiced exceeded what I had expected, which made me think I may have failed to think it through."

"But having that in mind, our team checked him thoroughly. He has shown a great will to be part of this series.", the director stated.
T.O.P Squid Game 2
When asked about T.O.P's role in the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk replied, "I can't share the details, but I could say the role takes a lot of courage."

"I thought he was the most suitable for the role. That's why I decided to go with him despite the controversy surrounding him. The only way to show why it had to be him would be through the result, I figured.", said the director.
T.O.P Squid Game 2
'Squid Game' is a survival thriller-horror that depicts a secret contest where 456 players participate in a series of deadly children's games to win a huge cash prize.

After its introduction in September 2021, the series earned syndromic popularity worldwide, winning six awards at the Emmy Awards, the prestigious American awards ceremony.

The much-awaited second season, 'Squid Game 2', will be revealed on December 26.
T.O.P Squid Game 2
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'ttt' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
