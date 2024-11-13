뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Jaelim's Past Interview About His Hopes for His Own Funeral Resurfaces
Published 2024.11.13
With the sudden passing of actor Song Jaelim, a past interview where he shared his thoughts on his own funeral has resurfaced and drawn renewed attention.

This interview was from 2022, when he was promoting his film "Good Morning," a drama about Su-mi, a young girl in hospice care who awaits death.

Given the film's themes, the interview touched on subjects like death and bucket lists.

When asked about his bucket list, Song Jaelim paused for a moment, then said, "This may sound a bit pretentious, but I'd like people to drink champagne at my funeral. My bucket list is to have a funeral that feels like a celebration." 

In response to a question about who he might think of first when facing death, he commented, "It would be my parents, of course. But I can't leave the world before them." 

Countless people who watched this again after his death have shared their heavy hearts in the comments, expressing their grief and mourning his passing.
 

Song Jaelim was found dead in his home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, around 12:30 PM on November 12. He was just 39 years old.

A friend who had planned to meet him for lunch discovered him and reported it to police.

Police said that there were no signs of foul play, and a two-page note was found at the scene.

The details regarding the cause of his death are to be investigated.

His funeral is being held at the Catholic University of Korea Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital Funeral Hall in Seoul.
(Credit= 'jaelim_song' Instagram, 'K-POP Fangirling Reporter' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
