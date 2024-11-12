뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young's Past When He Was Even More Handsome Revealed
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young's Past When He Was Even More Handsome Revealed

Published 2024.11.12 18:48 View Count
[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young's Past When He Was Even More Handsome Revealed
Actor Ryu Soo Young's past, when he was even more good-looking, was revealed.

On November 8 episode of KBS's television show "Fun Staurant," Ryu Soo Young's recent business trip to the United States was featured.

After arriving in Minnesota, Ryu Soo Young went to a burger joint and reminisced, saying, "I worked part-time at McDonald's when I was in college. I was part of the founding team." 

When the production team asked, "Did more customers come because a handsome person was working there?" Ryu Soo Young jokingly replied, "Well, my nickname back then was 'Haninmul' )one good-looking person)."

Watching this in the studio, actress Jeong Young-joo commented, "Oh yeah, he really was very handsome," and shared that when she first saw him, she was surprised, thinking, "I thought he was Jung Woo Sung's younger brother."
Fun Staurant
Fun Staurant
Ryu Soo Young then visited the world's only Korean language village, located in Minnesota.

The students there not only spoke Korean but also called each other by their Korean names, which was quite a surprise to Ryu Soo Young. 

When they saw Ryu Soo Young, some teenagers told him, "We watch a lot of K-dramas. We love 'Lovely Runner.' Love you, Byeon Woo-seok!" 

Jeong Young-joo got excited hearing the mention of Byeon Woo-seok, who appeared with him in tvN's series "Lovely Runner," and excitedly shouted the name of Byeon Woo-seok's character, "Sun-jae!"

At the village, Ryu Soo Young had to prepare a meal for 100 students. 

The main dish was spicy braised short ribs, which became a hit, and there were even requests for refills, making Ryu Soo Young happy. 
Fun Staurant
Fun Staurant
(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지