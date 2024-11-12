[SBS Star] Ryu Soo Young's Past When He Was Even More Handsome Revealed

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Soo Young's past, when he was even more good-looking, was revealed.On November 8 episode of KBS's television show "Fun Staurant," Ryu Soo Young's recent business trip to the United States was featured.After arriving in Minnesota, Ryu Soo Young went to a burger joint and reminisced, saying, "I worked part-time at McDonald's when I was in college. I was part of the founding team."When the production team asked, "Did more customers come because a handsome person was working there?" Ryu Soo Young jokingly replied, "Well, my nickname back then was 'Haninmul' )one good-looking person)."Watching this in the studio, actress Jeong Young-joo commented, "Oh yeah, he really was very handsome," and shared that when she first saw him, she was surprised, thinking, "I thought he was Jung Woo Sung's younger brother."Ryu Soo Young then visited the world's only Korean language village, located in Minnesota.The students there not only spoke Korean but also called each other by their Korean names, which was quite a surprise to Ryu Soo Young.When they saw Ryu Soo Young, some teenagers told him, "We watch a lot of K-dramas. We love 'Lovely Runner.' Love you, Byeon Woo-seok!"Jeong Young-joo got excited hearing the mention of Byeon Woo-seok, who appeared with him in tvN's series "Lovely Runner," and excitedly shouted the name of Byeon Woo-seok's character, "Sun-jae!"At the village, Ryu Soo Young had to prepare a meal for 100 students.The main dish was spicy braised short ribs, which became a hit, and there were even requests for refills, making Ryu Soo Young happy.(Credit= KBS Fun Staurant)(SBS Star)