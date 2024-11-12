뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Han Byul Reveals How Things Are Between Her & 'Burning Sun Involved' Husband
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Han Byul Reveals How Things Are Between Her & 'Burning Sun Involved' Husband

Published 2024.11.12 18:59 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Han Byul Reveals How Things Are Between Her & 'Burning Sun Involved' Husband
Actress Park Han Byul shared how things are going between her and her husband, Yoo In-suk, the former CEO of Yuri Holdings, who was involved in the Burning Sun scandal.

On November 11, Park Han Byul posted a new video on her YouTube channel featuring her longtime friend, comedian Hong In-gyu.

"I'm going to ask you some questions about me. You have to be honest with your answers.", Park Han Byul declared.

To check how well her friend knows her, Park Han Byul asked Hong In-gyu some details about herself, like her birthday and her first project.
Park Han Byul
Then, Park Han Byul brought up the elephant in the room: "Was there anything you wanted to ask me about the controversy surrounding my husband but didn't?"

"I'm not sure if it's okay to ask this, but I wanted to know if you are on good terms with your husband.", Hong In-gyu replied, "I was thinking you guys might break up."

"But I know you two have been doing well together, thankfully.", he added.

"Yeah, you already knew the answer.", Park Han Byul replied.
Park Han Byul
"Considering how smart you are, I just assumed you must have sorted things out well enough.", Hong In-gyu remarked.

"I've been like this.", Park Han Byul said, playfully gesturing to show that she has been closely watching her husband.

"The whole thing got me thinking that we didn't know everything.", Hong In-gyu commented.

Park Han Byul smiled and said, "So you believed in me!", expressing her appreciation to her friend.
Park Han Byul
In 2017, Park Han Byul tied the knot with Yoo In-suk, sharing two sons with him.

However, in 2019, Yoo In-suk became entangled in the Burning Sun scandal with his business partner SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.

Yoo In-suk was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison and three years of probation for charges including embezzlement and prostitution mediation.

Then, in December 2021, Yoo In-suk was sentenced to six months in prison and two years of probation for the charge of using gang members to threaten an individual who had disputes with SEUNGRI.

After her role in MBC's television series 'Love in Sadness' (2019), Park Han Byul has yet to resume her career in the entertainment industry.
 

(Credit= '박한별하나 ParkHanByul' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지