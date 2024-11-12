[SBS Star] Park Han Byul Reveals How Things Are Between Her & 'Burning Sun Involved' Husband

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Han Byul shared how things are going between her and her husband, Yoo In-suk, the former CEO of Yuri Holdings, who was involved in the Burning Sun scandal.On November 11, Park Han Byul posted a new video on her YouTube channel featuring her longtime friend, comedian Hong In-gyu."I'm going to ask you some questions about me. You have to be honest with your answers.", Park Han Byul declared.To check how well her friend knows her, Park Han Byul asked Hong In-gyu some details about herself, like her birthday and her first project.Then, Park Han Byul brought up the elephant in the room: "Was there anything you wanted to ask me about the controversy surrounding my husband but didn't?""I'm not sure if it's okay to ask this, but I wanted to know if you are on good terms with your husband.", Hong In-gyu replied, "I was thinking you guys might break up.""But I know you two have been doing well together, thankfully.", he added."Yeah, you already knew the answer.", Park Han Byul replied."Considering how smart you are, I just assumed you must have sorted things out well enough.", Hong In-gyu remarked."I've been like this.", Park Han Byul said, playfully gesturing to show that she has been closely watching her husband."The whole thing got me thinking that we didn't know everything.", Hong In-gyu commented.Park Han Byul smiled and said, "So you believed in me!", expressing her appreciation to her friend.In 2017, Park Han Byul tied the knot with Yoo In-suk, sharing two sons with him.However, in 2019, Yoo In-suk became entangled in the Burning Sun scandal with his business partner SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.Yoo In-suk was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison and three years of probation for charges including embezzlement and prostitution mediation.Then, in December 2021, Yoo In-suk was sentenced to six months in prison and two years of probation for the charge of using gang members to threaten an individual who had disputes with SEUNGRI.After her role in MBC's television series 'Love in Sadness' (2019), Park Han Byul has yet to resume her career in the entertainment industry.(Credit= '박한별하나 ParkHanByul' YouTube)(SBS Star)