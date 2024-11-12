[SBS Star] Song Hae Na Recalls Joo Woo Jae as "Really Weak" During His Modeling Days

On November 9 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the members held a fall flea market.
Two of the visitors to the flea market were Song Hae Na and model Jung Hyuk, who had come together.
Upon her arrival, Lee Yi Kyung, who co-hosts the dating show "I Am Solo" with Song Hae Na, warmly greeted her by saying, "She's like family to me."
To his surprise, Song Hae Na quickly responded, "Well, no. That's not really the case," which had everybody at the market burst into laughter.
She then added that she debuted as a model in 2011, while Joo Woo Jae debuted in 2013, making clear that she was the senior in the industry.
In response, Park Jin-joo asked Song Hae Na, "What was Joo Woo Jae like as a model?" and Song Hae Na honestly answered, "He was just really weak. He's much healthier now."
Hearing this, Joo Woo Jae could not help but laugh out loud.
But Jung Hyuk playfully responded, "Me? Did I say that?" which made Joo Woo Jae chuckle awkwardly.
Then Jung Hyuk praised Joo Woo Jae, saying, "Back in 2010, he was incredibly popular in the modeling industry. That's for sure."
