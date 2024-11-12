뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hae Na Recalls Joo Woo Jae as "Really Weak" During His Modeling Days
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Hae Na Recalls Joo Woo Jae as "Really Weak" During His Modeling Days

Published 2024.11.12 17:45 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Hae Na Recalls Joo Woo Jae as "Really Weak" During His Modeling Days
Model Song Hae Na shared that the only thing she remembers about model Joo Woo Jae's modeling days is that he was "really weak."

On November 9 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the members held a fall flea market. 

Two of the visitors to the flea market were Song Hae Na and model Jung Hyuk, who had come together.

Upon her arrival, Lee Yi Kyung, who co-hosts the dating show "I Am Solo" with Song Hae Na, warmly greeted her by saying, "She's like family to me."
Hangout with Yoo
Yu Jae Seok mentioned that both Song Hae Na and Joo Woo Jae worked in the modeling industry during the same period and asked, "Hae Na, Woo Jae must be the closest to you here, right?"

To his surprise, Song Hae Na quickly responded, "Well, no. That's not really the case," which had everybody at the market burst into laughter.

She then added that she debuted as a model in 2011, while Joo Woo Jae debuted in 2013, making clear that she was the senior in the industry.

In response, Park Jin-joo asked Song Hae Na, "What was Joo Woo Jae like as a model?" and Song Hae Na honestly answered, "He was just really weak. He's much healthier now." 

Hearing this, Joo Woo Jae could not help but laugh out loud. 
Hangout with Yoo
After laughing together, Yu Jae Seok asked Jung Hyuk, "Is it true that Joo Woo Jae is someone you truly respect as a model?" 

But Jung Hyuk playfully responded, "Me? Did I say that?" which made Joo Woo Jae chuckle awkwardly.

Then Jung Hyuk praised Joo Woo Jae, saying, "Back in 2010, he was incredibly popular in the modeling industry. That's for sure."
Hangout with Yoo
(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지