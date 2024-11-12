[SBS Star] Song Hae Na Recalls Joo Woo Jae as "Really Weak" During His Modeling Days

이미지 확대하기

Model Song Hae Na shared that the only thing she remembers about model Joo Woo Jae's modeling days is that he was "really weak."On November 9 episode of MBC's television show "Hangout with Yoo," the members held a fall flea market.Two of the visitors to the flea market were Song Hae Na and model Jung Hyuk, who had come together.Upon her arrival, Lee Yi Kyung, who co-hosts the dating show "I Am Solo" with Song Hae Na, warmly greeted her by saying, "She's like family to me."Yu Jae Seok mentioned that both Song Hae Na and Joo Woo Jae worked in the modeling industry during the same period and asked, "Hae Na, Woo Jae must be the closest to you here, right?"To his surprise, Song Hae Na quickly responded, "Well, no. That's not really the case," which had everybody at the market burst into laughter.She then added that she debuted as a model in 2011, while Joo Woo Jae debuted in 2013, making clear that she was the senior in the industry.In response, Park Jin-joo asked Song Hae Na, "What was Joo Woo Jae like as a model?" and Song Hae Na honestly answered, "He was just really weak. He's much healthier now."Hearing this, Joo Woo Jae could not help but laugh out loud.After laughing together, Yu Jae Seok asked Jung Hyuk, "Is it true that Joo Woo Jae is someone you truly respect as a model?"But Jung Hyuk playfully responded, "Me? Did I say that?" which made Joo Woo Jae chuckle awkwardly.Then Jung Hyuk praised Joo Woo Jae, saying, "Back in 2010, he was incredibly popular in the modeling industry. That's for sure."(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo)(SBS Star)