[SBS Star] 'Stingy' Kim Jong-kook Says He Once Checked the Price of Ex's 'Expensive' Gift on the Spot

Singer Kim Jong-kook, known for being stingy, shared a story about the time he looked up the price of an expensive gift from his ex-girlfriend right after she told him it was cheap.On November 10 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," the sons―Kim Jong-kook, HeeChul, Lee Dong Gun, and Heo Kyung-hwan―and their mothers were seen going on a trip to Taiwan.For the first time on the show, the sons' fathers appeared in the studio, and watched their trip from the studio.While eating at a local restaurant, the topic of "top three lies wives tell their husbands" came up.It was revealed that the most commonly mentioned lie was "This was the cheapest option."Hearing this, Kim Jong-kook said, "Yeah, my mom tells the 'I bought it really cheap' lie the most."His mom explained, "If I bought something for 20,000 won, I'd tell my husband I got it for 5,000 won, so he thinks it was a bargain."Kim Jong-kook added, "My dad is the type of person who doesn't wear expensive clothes. You have to cut the price by a tenth for him to be happy," then said, "I'm exactly like my dad."He went on, "I don't wear expensive things as well. Once, my ex-girlfriend gave me an expensive gift, but knowing my personality, she told me it was cheap."Then he surprised everyone by saying, "She said it was 45,000 won, but I looked up the price right on the spot."Kim Jong-kook's mom, shocked, said, "Oh my! How are you exactly like your dad in that way too?"Heo Kyung-hwan commented, "That's really too much," and HeeChul chimed in, saying, "No way! You are the worst."The host Seo Jang Hoon, watching in the studio, also said, "Wow, seriously? I feel like his ex-girlfriend would have found that truly annoying."But Kim Jong-kook's father didn’t seem bothered by his son's actions at all; in fact, he looked proud.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)