뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Stingy' Kim Jong-kook Says He Once Checked the Price of Ex's 'Expensive' Gift on the Spot
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Stingy' Kim Jong-kook Says He Once Checked the Price of Ex's 'Expensive' Gift on the Spot

Published 2024.11.12 15:59 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Stingy' Kim Jong-kook Says He Once Checked the Price of Ex's 'Expensive' Gift on the Spot
Singer Kim Jong-kook, known for being stingy, shared a story about the time he looked up the price of an expensive gift from his ex-girlfriend right after she told him it was cheap.

On November 10 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," the sons―Kim Jong-kook, HeeChul, Lee Dong Gun, and Heo Kyung-hwan―and their mothers were seen going on a trip to Taiwan. 

For the first time on the show, the sons' fathers appeared in the studio, and watched their trip from the studio. 
My Little Old Boy
While eating at a local restaurant, the topic of "top three lies wives tell their husbands" came up.

It was revealed that the most commonly mentioned lie was "This was the cheapest option."

Hearing this, Kim Jong-kook said, "Yeah, my mom tells the 'I bought it really cheap' lie the most." 

His mom explained, "If I bought something for 20,000 won, I'd tell my husband I got it for 5,000 won, so he thinks it was a bargain." 
My Little Old Boy
Kim Jong-kook added, "My dad is the type of person who doesn't wear expensive clothes. You have to cut the price by a tenth for him to be happy," then said, "I'm exactly like my dad." 

He went on, "I don't wear expensive things as well. Once, my ex-girlfriend gave me an expensive gift, but knowing my personality, she told me it was cheap." 

Then he surprised everyone by saying, "She said it was 45,000 won, but I looked up the price right on the spot." 

Kim Jong-kook's mom, shocked, said, "Oh my! How are you exactly like your dad in that way too?"

Heo Kyung-hwan commented, "That's really too much," and HeeChul chimed in, saying, "No way! You are the worst." 
My Little Old Boy
The host Seo Jang Hoon, watching in the studio, also said, "Wow, seriously? I feel like his ex-girlfriend would have found that truly annoying."

But Kim Jong-kook's father didn’t seem bothered by his son's actions at all; in fact, he looked proud.

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지