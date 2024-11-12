[SBS Star] 'Stingy' Kim Jong-kook Says He Once Checked the Price of Ex's 'Expensive' Gift on the Spot

On November 10 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," the sons―Kim Jong-kook, HeeChul, Lee Dong Gun, and Heo Kyung-hwan―and their mothers were seen going on a trip to Taiwan.
For the first time on the show, the sons' fathers appeared in the studio, and watched their trip from the studio.
It was revealed that the most commonly mentioned lie was "This was the cheapest option."
Hearing this, Kim Jong-kook said, "Yeah, my mom tells the 'I bought it really cheap' lie the most."
His mom explained, "If I bought something for 20,000 won, I'd tell my husband I got it for 5,000 won, so he thinks it was a bargain."
He went on, "I don't wear expensive things as well. Once, my ex-girlfriend gave me an expensive gift, but knowing my personality, she told me it was cheap."
Then he surprised everyone by saying, "She said it was 45,000 won, but I looked up the price right on the spot."
Kim Jong-kook's mom, shocked, said, "Oh my! How are you exactly like your dad in that way too?"
Heo Kyung-hwan commented, "That's really too much," and HeeChul chimed in, saying, "No way! You are the worst."
But Kim Jong-kook's father didn’t seem bothered by his son's actions at all; in fact, he looked proud.
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)
(SBS Star)