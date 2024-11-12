[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Spotted Enjoying a Date in Japan Wearing Matching Outfits

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer RAIN, a couple married for almost eight years, were recently seen enjoying a romantic date in Japan.Recently, the latest sightings of the beloved couple Kim Tae-hee and RAIN together circulated online.A fashion magazine in Hong Kong posted photos and videos of the married couple on its Instagram account, revealing that fans spotted Kim Tae-hee and RAIN during their trip to Kyoto, Japan.In the photos, RAIN was effortlessly stylish in a camel-colored turtleneck paired with blue jeans, talking to acquaintances at a coffee place.When RAIN spotted the camera, he waved his hand with a smile.Next to the singer was his wife, Kim Tae-hee.With a white cap pulled down over her face, the beautiful actress shared a sweet moment with RAIN as she peered into his phone with him.A grey cardigan Kim Tae-hee was wearing seemed to be the piece RAIN was spotted sporting in another photo of their trip, making the fans' hearts flutter.The magazine also shared a video of Kim Tae-hee and RAIN walking in the busy streets of Japan in matching outfits.Each in a white top and beige bottoms, the couple happily talked to each other.Since confirming their dating rumors in 2013, Kim Tae-hee and RAIN have been seen enjoying romantic outings together on several occasions.After a whirlwind of marriage rumors that sparked multiple times, this couple finally tied the knot in January 2017.Kim Tae-hee and RAIN welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2017, followed by another daughter in September 2019.Throughout the years, RAIN has not been shy about expressing his affection for Kim Tae-hee, openly mentioning her on-air and via his YouTube channel.The couple again looked like lovebirds on their recent trip to Japan, caught gazing into each other with affectionate eyes.Fans are expressing their love and admiration for Kim Tae-hee and RAIN's marriage, which is still looking strong after almost eight years.(Credit= 'cosmopolitan_hk' Instagram, '바디프랜드' YouTube)(SBS Star)