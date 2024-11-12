뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU's Middle School Schoolmate Allegedly Behind Her Online Harassment
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] IU's Middle School Schoolmate Allegedly Behind Her Online Harassment

Published 2024.11.12 12:13 View Count
[SBS Star] IU's Middle School Schoolmate Allegedly Behind Her Online Harassment
It has been revealed that among those who raised plagiarism allegations against K-pop artist IU last year, one individual is suspected to be a former middle school schoolmate of IU.

On November 11, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment stated, "We have identified some of the individuals who defamed IU by raising groundless plagiarism claims in April-May of last year. One of these individuals is suspected to be a former middle school schoolmate of IU."

The agency further noted, "Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, there has been continuous harassment toward IU, and we are currently responding to this as well."
IU
At the time, IU faced plagiarism allegations, was accused of copyright infringement, and even had one case reported to the police.

However, the police dismissed the complaint, and IU's agency has since filed a civil lawsuit for damages against the accuser.

The agency stated, "The other party did not appear at the first hearing held on July 24 at the Seoul Central District Court. But a hearing is scheduled for December 4." 

It remains unconfirmed whether this particular accuser is IU's middle school schoolmate, though. 
IU
Since last year, the agency has filed complaints against approximately 180 individuals for serious offenses, including threats, insults, defamation, and creating illegal edited images directed at IU.

The agency emphasized that they would take a firm stance against malicious commenters, pursuing strict legal action without any chance for settlement or leniency.
IU
(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지