[문명특급] 재쓰비 (JAESSBEE) - '너와의 모든 지금' Official MV

Credits:

[MV team]



Director : Lee Youngeum

Producer : Seo Jiyoo

Assistant Director : Bae Inhae, Kang Yoojin, Na Injun

PA : Park Dayoung, Park Jungyoon



MV Production : OGG Visual





DOP : Lim Jaebin

Focus puller : Kim Chanwoo

2nd Asst. camera : Park Gyutae, Kim Junghwan

3rd Asst. camera : Moon Kookjin



Gaffer : Oh Junseok (Keeo Light)

1st Asst. Lighting : Hong Jiwoo

2nd Asst. Lighting : Kim Minwoo, Hwang Gyuhwan

3rd Asst. Lighting : Lee Dongjun, Baek Mingyu, Lee Jungeol



Art : Set studio

Art Director : Kim Soohie, Kim Heymin





Edit : Lee Youngeum, Bae Inhae

DI : Lee Youngeum

Cleaning : Lee Youngeum, Sea Jiyoo, Park Dayoung, Bae Inhae





[Glam Team]



Visual Director : Lim Jun Yeon



Hair : Lee Seul A

Make-up : Choi Ran, Park Keong Ah



Stylist : Im Soojeong (A&)

Asst. : Han Minyoung, Beak Jieun(A&), Jeong Boreum(A&), Park Sohyun(A&), Lee Gabi(A&), Lee Hyuna(A&)



-



Gabee’s Dress for Photo :

Leaha dress



Seungheon’s White Jacket & Shirts :

줄리정 (JULY JUNG)



JaeJae’s White Jacket :

딘트





[Dance Crew]



Choreography : Choi Youngjun, Sim hyojin



Dancers : Park Jaebeom, Carter, Kilian, Han Beomseo, Song Haeun, Sin Nayoung, Kim Yegang, Shim Yena



Guests : Choi Youngjun, Lia Kim, Back Kooyoung, Kwon Youngdon, Rian, Kinky, VATA, Bada Lee, Gof, Giseok, Kwon Eunbi, Simeez, Yena





[Album Photography]



Photographer : Kim Moondog

Asst. Yoo Sugon





[Team Jaessbee]



Directors :

Hong Minji

Lee Kyuhee

Byun Mihye

Park Hyemi

Kim Eunyoung

Seo Jiseon

Ji Jeongwon

Ahn Seonyoung

Kim Sojeong

Lee Jinyoung

Jeong Seoyeong



Screenwriters :

Gwak Minji

Lee Jihyun

Jeon Hyeryeon

Kim Youjin

Park Mihyeon





[Management]



Kim UMin

Park Yeeun

Jun Doyeon



[Location]

KOCCA MUSIC STUDIO





[Special thanks to]



한가인

문화체육관광부

KOCCA

STUDIO 161



