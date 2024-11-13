[문명특급] 재쓰비 (JAESSBEE) - '너와의 모든 지금' Official MV

재쓰비 (JAESSBEE) - ‘너와의 모든 지금’ Official MV
#재재 #승헌쓰 #가비
Credits:
[MV team]
Director : Lee Youngeum
Producer : Seo Jiyoo
Assistant Director : Bae Inhae, Kang Yoojin, Na Injun
PA : Park Dayoung, Park Jungyoon
MV Production : OGG Visual
DOP : Lim Jaebin
Focus puller : Kim Chanwoo
2nd Asst. camera : Park Gyutae, Kim Junghwan
3rd Asst. camera : Moon Kookjin
Gaffer : Oh Junseok (Keeo Light)
1st Asst. Lighting : Hong Jiwoo
2nd Asst. Lighting : Kim Minwoo, Hwang Gyuhwan
3rd Asst. Lighting : Lee Dongjun, Baek Mingyu, Lee Jungeol
Art : Set studio
Art Director : Kim Soohie, Kim Heymin
Edit : Lee Youngeum, Bae Inhae
DI : Lee Youngeum
Cleaning : Lee Youngeum, Sea Jiyoo, Park Dayoung, Bae Inhae
[Glam Team]
Visual Director : Lim Jun Yeon
Hair : Lee Seul A
Make-up : Choi Ran, Park Keong Ah
Stylist : Im Soojeong (A&)
Asst. : Han Minyoung, Beak Jieun(A&), Jeong Boreum(A&), Park Sohyun(A&), Lee Gabi(A&), Lee Hyuna(A&)
-
Gabee’s Dress for Photo :
Leaha dress
Seungheon’s White Jacket & Shirts :
줄리정 (JULY JUNG)
JaeJae’s White Jacket :
딘트
[Dance Crew]
Choreography : Choi Youngjun, Sim hyojin
Dancers : Park Jaebeom, Carter, Kilian, Han Beomseo, Song Haeun, Sin Nayoung, Kim Yegang, Shim Yena
Guests : Choi Youngjun, Lia Kim, Back Kooyoung, Kwon Youngdon, Rian, Kinky, VATA, Bada Lee, Gof, Giseok, Kwon Eunbi, Simeez, Yena
[Album Photography]
Photographer : Kim Moondog
Asst. Yoo Sugon
[Team Jaessbee]
Directors :
Hong Minji
Lee Kyuhee
Byun Mihye
Park Hyemi
Kim Eunyoung
Seo Jiseon
Ji Jeongwon
Ahn Seonyoung
Kim Sojeong
Lee Jinyoung
Jeong Seoyeong
Screenwriters :
Gwak Minji
Lee Jihyun
Jeon Hyeryeon
Kim Youjin
Park Mihyeon
[Management]
Kim UMin
Park Yeeun
Jun Doyeon
[Location]
KOCCA MUSIC STUDIO
[Special thanks to]
한가인
문화체육관광부
KOCCA
STUDIO 161
