스브스뉴스| [문명특급] 재쓰비 (JAESSBEE) - '너와의 모든 지금' Official MV
[문명특급] 재쓰비 (JAESSBEE) - '너와의 모든 지금' Official MV

작성 2024.11.13 16:22
재쓰비 (JAESSBEE) - ‘너와의 모든 지금’ Official MV

#재재 #승헌쓰 #가비

Credits:
[MV team]

Director : Lee Youngeum
Producer : Seo Jiyoo
Assistant Director : Bae Inhae, Kang Yoojin, Na Injun
PA : Park Dayoung, Park Jungyoon 

MV Production : OGG Visual


DOP : Lim Jaebin
Focus puller : Kim Chanwoo
2nd Asst. camera : Park Gyutae, Kim Junghwan
3rd Asst. camera : Moon Kookjin

Gaffer : Oh Junseok (Keeo Light)
1st Asst. Lighting : Hong Jiwoo
2nd Asst. Lighting : Kim Minwoo, Hwang Gyuhwan
3rd Asst. Lighting : Lee Dongjun, Baek Mingyu, Lee Jungeol 

Art : Set studio
Art Director : Kim Soohie, Kim Heymin


Edit : Lee Youngeum, Bae Inhae
DI : Lee Youngeum
Cleaning : Lee Youngeum, Sea Jiyoo, Park Dayoung, Bae Inhae


[Glam Team]

Visual Director : Lim Jun Yeon

Hair : Lee Seul A
Make-up : Choi Ran, Park Keong Ah

Stylist : Im Soojeong (A&)
Asst. : Han Minyoung, Beak Jieun(A&), Jeong Boreum(A&), Park Sohyun(A&), Lee Gabi(A&), Lee Hyuna(A&)



Gabee’s Dress for Photo : 
Leaha dress

Seungheon’s White Jacket & Shirts :
줄리정 (JULY JUNG)

JaeJae’s White Jacket :
딘트 


[Dance Crew]

Choreography : Choi Youngjun, Sim hyojin

Dancers : Park Jaebeom, Carter, Kilian, Han Beomseo, Song Haeun, Sin Nayoung, Kim Yegang, Shim Yena

Guests : Choi Youngjun, Lia Kim, Back Kooyoung, Kwon Youngdon, Rian, Kinky, VATA, Bada Lee, Gof, Giseok, Kwon Eunbi, Simeez, Yena


[Album Photography]

Photographer : Kim Moondog
Asst. Yoo Sugon


[Team Jaessbee]

Directors : 
Hong Minji
Lee Kyuhee
Byun Mihye
Park Hyemi
Kim Eunyoung
Seo Jiseon
Ji Jeongwon
Ahn Seonyoung
Kim Sojeong
Lee Jinyoung
Jeong Seoyeong

Screenwriters :
Gwak Minji 
Lee Jihyun
Jeon Hyeryeon
Kim Youjin
Park Mihyeon


[Management]

Kim UMin
Park Yeeun
Jun Doyeon

[Location]
KOCCA MUSIC STUDIO


[Special thanks to]

한가인
문화체육관광부
KOCCA
STUDIO 161

재쓰비랑 조금 더 가까워지기
Official Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@mmtg_official
ㄴ 매주 일요일 오후 12시 <위대한 재쓰비> 업로드
Official Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jaessbee/

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지

(SBS 스브스뉴스)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지
    Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.