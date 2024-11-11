뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Did Think I Should Just Ignore What He Did, but..." Yulhee Shares More About Her Divorce
Published 2024.11.11 18:56 Updated 2024.11.11 18:58 View Count
K-pop girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee went into more detail about her divorce with Minhwan of boy band FTISLAND. 

On November 10, Yulhee uploaded a video titled "Hiking" on her YouTube channel. 

In the video, Yulhee shared her thoughts while hiking, saying, "I needed some time to myself. After exposing Minhwan, it felt awkward to take the subway or bus. I stayed at home, only reading books, but I wanted to get some sunlight. I'm glad I decided to step outside." 
Yulhee
Yulhee then addressed the harsh criticism she faced for giving up custody of her children during the divorce.

She explained, "In a way, divorce didn't change who I am, only my circumstances. But I think I tried to erase the person I was before. After a year of negative speculation surrounding me, I felt like, if I didn't erase my previous self, then I would keep getting hurt. That's why this year was the hardest for me." 

She continued, "I really don't think I abandoned my children, but I wondered if they might think that way. I also wondered if I should have just accepted things about him if I wanted to live as their mother. But at the end of the day, I don't regret my decision to get divorced."
Yulhee
Yulhee also spoke about why she eventually revealed that her divorce happened due to Minhwan's frequent visits to adult entertainment bars.

"I truly wanted to live happily and maintain my role as a mother. That's why I decided to speak up—to set things right. Since I exposed him, I've received many messages from people who have gone through similar pain. I now clearly understand the path I must take as a mother, and I will move forward without letting others affect me." 
 

Yulhee married Minhwan in 2018, and they had three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin, and Ah-yoon. 

They divorced in December of last year, just five years later, with Minhwan receiving custody of the kids.

Last month, Yulhee shared the reasons behind her divorce from Minhwan, revealing recordings that exposed his visits to adult entertainment bars, which led to public criticism.

As a result of the controversy, Minhwan has suspended all of his activities in the industry.

(Credit= '율희의 집' YouTube, FNC Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
