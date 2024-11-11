뉴스
[SBS Star] "You're More Good-Looking Than Him!" Go Soo Reacts as He Gets Compared to Cha Eun-woo
Published 2024.11.11 19:06 Updated 2024.11.11 19:08 View Count
Actor Go Soo humbly responded to compliments that he is more good-looking than Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO, famous for his striking good looks.

On November 11, tvN's new television series 'Parole Examiner Lee' held an online showcase event with entertainer Park Kyung-rim as the host.

The cast members, Go Soo, Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, actress Baik Ji Won, and actor Lee Hak Ju, attended the event with the series' director, Yoon Sang-ho.

The series follows a lawyer named 'Lee Han-shin' (Go Soo) as he becomes a parole examiner and prevents unconscientious inmates from exploiting the parole system.
During the event, Yoon Sang-ho revealed what made him cast Go Soo in the project.

The director first mentioned Go Soo's nickname 'Govid', which compared Go Soo's striking good looks to the David Statue.

"This series is kind of like the tale of David and Goliath. As everyone knows, Go Soo has this nickname, David.", Yoon Sang-ho playfully said.

"I've been a fan of Go Soo since his early days. Time passed, and now we've come to work together on a project. I think he is even more good-looking than actor Cha (Eun-woo), who is very popular these days.", Yoon Sang-ho remarked.

"I think Go Soo is visually invincible. So, I wanted to have the opportunity to explore his charm fully.", the director shared, adding, "In the editing room, I kept on saying things like, 'Gosh, he's so good-looking!'."
While the director gushed about his striking good looks, Go Soo seemed embarrassed, chuckling and glancing down.

The host then asked the actor an intriguing question: "As we are discussing your appearance now, I'd like you to tell us what thoughts cross your mind when you look into the mirror."

"Are you guys messing with me right now?", Go Soo asked, bursting out laughing.

He resumed, "When I wake up in the morning and look myself in the mirror, I think, okay, everything is in its place.", Go Soo shared, making everyone laugh.
(Credit= '가석방 심사관 이한신' Naver TV, tvN Parole Examiner Lee, 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
