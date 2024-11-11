[SBS Star] "You're More Good-Looking Than Him!" Go Soo Reacts as He Gets Compared to Cha Eun-woo

On November 11, tvN's new television series 'Parole Examiner Lee' held an online showcase event with entertainer Park Kyung-rim as the host.
The cast members, Go Soo, Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, actress Baik Ji Won, and actor Lee Hak Ju, attended the event with the series' director, Yoon Sang-ho.
The series follows a lawyer named 'Lee Han-shin' (Go Soo) as he becomes a parole examiner and prevents unconscientious inmates from exploiting the parole system.
The director first mentioned Go Soo's nickname 'Govid', which compared Go Soo's striking good looks to the David Statue.
"This series is kind of like the tale of David and Goliath. As everyone knows, Go Soo has this nickname, David.", Yoon Sang-ho playfully said.
"I've been a fan of Go Soo since his early days. Time passed, and now we've come to work together on a project. I think he is even more good-looking than actor Cha (Eun-woo), who is very popular these days.", Yoon Sang-ho remarked.
"I think Go Soo is visually invincible. So, I wanted to have the opportunity to explore his charm fully.", the director shared, adding, "In the editing room, I kept on saying things like, 'Gosh, he's so good-looking!'."
The host then asked the actor an intriguing question: "As we are discussing your appearance now, I'd like you to tell us what thoughts cross your mind when you look into the mirror."
"Are you guys messing with me right now?", Go Soo asked, bursting out laughing.
He resumed, "When I wake up in the morning and look myself in the mirror, I think, okay, everything is in its place.", Go Soo shared, making everyone laugh.
(SBS Star)