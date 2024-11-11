뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jae Joong Cries After Singing TVXQ!'s 'Love in the Ice' for the First Time in Years
Published 2024.11.11 17:53 Updated 2024.11.11 17:56 View Count
Kim Jae Joong, formerly of K-pop boy group TVXQ!, was seen breaking down in tears after singing the group's song "Love in the Ice," which is often considered one of TVXQ!'s most legendary songs.

On November 10, Kim Jae Joong and Kim Jun Su, JX, held their 20th-anniversary special concert, titled "JX 2024 Concert Identity in Seoul", at KSPO Dome. 

They opened the concert with some of their mega-hits from their days in TVXQ!, including "Rising Sun" and "O-Jung.Ban.Hap."

After that, they showcased their impressive vocals with "I Believe..." and got fans singing along to "My Girl."

During the concert, they said to fans, "We were nervous about singing these songs again after so long, but your enthusiasm made it easy for us to relax and enjoy the moment. Seeing this dream come true makes us feel proud for coming this far without giving up. It's all thanks to you." 
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong and Kim Jun Su then amped up the energy with "Mirotic," and during the encore, they came back to perform TVXQ! classics, starting with their debut song "Hug," followed by "Balloons" and "Love in the Ice," taking fans on an emotional journey through their shared history.

"Love in the Ice," the very last song they sang at the concert, in particular is a song filled with fond memories both for TVXQ! and their fans; it is one of TVXQ!'s most beloved ballad tracks.
 

As Kim Jae Joong sang "Love in the Ice," he struggled to hold back his emotions, overwhelmed by performing a song from his TVXQ! days with his fellow group member after so long.

In the end, he could not hold back and burst into tears as soon as the song finished.

Kim Jae Joong, wiping his tears, went over to Kim Jun Su, and the two embraced each other for ages. 

Kim Jae Joong continued to tear up while bidding farewell to fans, who were moved to tears themselves.
 
A video capturing this emotional moment quickly spread online, with many TVXQ! fans reacting with comments like, "True TVXQ! fans would've listened to this song since its Japanese release. I still love this song so much!" "OMG... Listening to 'Love in the Ice' made me feel so nostalgic," "This song pretty much sums up my teenage years. I'm crying!" "I grew up with TVXQ!'s music, and their songs will always hold a special place in my heart," and more.

(Credit= '김재중사랑한다고.' YouTube, 'jjdaisukii' 'Jgirls21' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
