[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER RAMI Reveals Her Mother Almost Made Debut in a Girl Group

K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER's member RAMI shared that her mother almost made her debut as a girl group.On November 10 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," RAMI, the group's other member RORA, and Kim Dong Jun of boy group ZE:A joined as guests.While on the bus to their next destination, Yu Jae Seok, who was sitting next to RAMI, asked RAMI and RORA if they had always aimed to make their K-pop debut.RAMI said, "Getting into this industry just happened naturally for me since I started as a child model at two years old. I modeled until I was 12, and along the way, I ended up joining YG Entertainment."When HAHA asked which parent influenced her debut more, RAMI replied, "I think both my mom and dad, but maybe my mom a little more."She went on to explain, "Actually, my mom almost debuted in a girl group. She was part of the pre-debut team and even participated in the 'National Singing Contest.'"As RORA shared that her mother was a former pianist, the "Running Man" members were amazed by the impressive talents of their parents.Kim Jong-kook then commented, "Turns out my mom used to party a lot. She told me she ruled Myeongdong back in the day. I only found out recently," humorously showing that he inherited his mother's "performer" side.Yu Jae Seok also added, "My dad was quite the playful one," revealing that he inherited his father's spirited nature.Kim Dong Jun, known as a "sports idol" for his impressive athletic skills, also shared that his mother was an athlete, having been a track and field competitor.Song Ji-hyo, renowned for her athleticism, also revealed that her mother was a former swimmer.Yang Se Chan also mentioned, "I heard my maternal grandfather's dream was to be a comedian. They said everyone laughed as soon as he entered the room," then explained what his grandfather used to do, making everyone on the bus burst into laughter.(Credit= SBS Running Man, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)