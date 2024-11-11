뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER RAMI Reveals Her Mother Almost Made Debut in a Girl Group
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER RAMI Reveals Her Mother Almost Made Debut in a Girl Group

Published 2024.11.11 15:56 View Count
[SBS Star] BABYMONSTER RAMI Reveals Her Mother Almost Made Debut in a Girl Group
K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER's member RAMI shared that her mother almost made her debut as a girl group.

On November 10 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," RAMI, the group's other member RORA, and Kim Dong Jun of boy group ZE:A joined as guests. 

While on the bus to their next destination, Yu Jae Seok, who was sitting next to RAMI, asked RAMI and RORA if they had always aimed to make their K-pop debut. 

RAMI said, "Getting into this industry just happened naturally for me since I started as a child model at two years old. I modeled until I was 12, and along the way, I ended up joining YG Entertainment." 

When HAHA asked which parent influenced her debut more, RAMI replied, "I think both my mom and dad, but maybe my mom a little more."

She went on to explain, "Actually, my mom almost debuted in a girl group. She was part of the pre-debut team and even participated in the 'National Singing Contest.'"

As RORA shared that her mother was a former pianist, the "Running Man" members were amazed by the impressive talents of their parents.
Running Man
Running Man
Kim Jong-kook then commented, "Turns out my mom used to party a lot. She told me she ruled Myeongdong back in the day. I only found out recently," humorously showing that he inherited his mother's "performer" side.

Yu Jae Seok also added, "My dad was quite the playful one," revealing that he inherited his father's spirited nature.

Kim Dong Jun, known as a "sports idol" for his impressive athletic skills, also shared that his mother was an athlete, having been a track and field competitor.

Song Ji-hyo, renowned for her athleticism, also revealed that her mother was a former swimmer.

Yang Se Chan also mentioned, "I heard my maternal grandfather's dream was to be a comedian. They said everyone laughed as soon as he entered the room," then explained what his grandfather used to do, making everyone on the bus burst into laughter.  
Running Man
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지