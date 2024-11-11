[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Mobile Game Apps "Gaslighted" Him into Downloading Them

On November 9, a popular YouTube show "Pinggyego," featuring Gong Yoo and actress Seo Hyun-jin, was released.
Gong Yoo nodded and explained, "I recently installed an English learning app that I use every day. If you subscribe, you don't get ads, but since I didn't, game ads kept popping up. Eventually, I gave in and got 'sold' on quite a few of them."
Laughing, he added, "I feel like I got gaslighted. I kept seeing the ads and eventually got brainwashed. I'd install a game, delete it, then install another when a new ad popped up—until I ended up with eight games. But I'm done falling for their tricks now."
Gong Yoo also noted, "These games are all built to make you spend money, but I have a strict rule: no in-app purchases. They really try to get you to spend."
The actor continued, "I do set a limit, though. When it gets to the point where I'm spending too much, I just quit the game. It feels good at first when you buy things in the game, but later, you're hit with regret. It feels like you fell for a marketing trick or something, like you've lost to them."
Another host Yang Se Chan agreed, saying, "Yeah, I totally get it. The characters on the ad always struggle with something that's really easy. I kept thinking, 'How can they not complete this?' and before I knew it, I ended up downloading the game to give it a try myself."
Then, he added, "But yeah, you're doing well by quitting the game when you need to!"
(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)
(SBS Star)