뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Mobile Game Apps "Gaslighted" Him into Downloading Them
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Mobile Game Apps "Gaslighted" Him into Downloading Them

Published 2024.11.11 13:08 View Count
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Mobile Game Apps "Gaslighted" Him into Downloading Them
Actor Gong Yoo shared a humorous account of how mobile game apps “gaslighted” him, subtly convincing him to keep downloading them one after another.

On November 9, a popular YouTube show "Pinggyego," featuring Gong Yoo and actress Seo Hyun-jin, was released.
Gong Yoo
During the show, the host—and Gong Yoo's close friend—entertainer Yu Jae Seok said to him, "I heard you've got around eight games installed on your phone now."

Gong Yoo nodded and explained, "I recently installed an English learning app that I use every day. If you subscribe, you don't get ads, but since I didn't, game ads kept popping up. Eventually, I gave in and got 'sold' on quite a few of them." 

Laughing, he added, "I feel like I got gaslighted. I kept seeing the ads and eventually got brainwashed. I'd install a game, delete it, then install another when a new ad popped up—until I ended up with eight games. But I'm done falling for their tricks now." 

Gong Yoo also noted, "These games are all built to make you spend money, but I have a strict rule: no in-app purchases. They really try to get you to spend." 
Gong Yoo
To this, Yu Jae Seok asked Gong Yoo, "So, you haven't given in?" and Gong Yoo replied, "Well, I've slipped a few times," admitting with a big laugh.

The actor continued, "I do set a limit, though. When it gets to the point where I'm spending too much, I just quit the game. It feels good at first when you buy things in the game, but later, you're hit with regret. It feels like you fell for a marketing trick or something, like you've lost to them." 

Another host Yang Se Chan agreed, saying, "Yeah, I totally get it. The characters on the ad always struggle with something that's really easy. I kept thinking, 'How can they not complete this?' and before I knew it, I ended up downloading the game to give it a try myself."

Then, he added, "But yeah, you're doing well by quitting the game when you need to!"
Gong Yoo

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)  

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지