[SBS Star] Yim Ki-hong Shares He Wears Clothes that Once Belonged to Song Il Kook's Triplets

Published 2024.11.08 18:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Yim Ki-hong Shares He Wears Clothes that Once Belonged to Song Il Kook's Triplets
Theater actor Yim Ki-hong revealed that he wears clothes that once belonged to actor Song Il Kook's triplets.

On November 6, Yim Ki-hong appeared on MBC's television show "Stingy Men" (literal translation). 

In this episode of "Stingy Men," Yim Ki-hong was seen visiting Dongmyo Flea Market, a place he affectionately referred to as "my department store." 

He explained, "More than half of the clothes I have at home were bought at Dongmyo," as he excitedly looked around and shopped for even more clothes.
Stingy Man
While at the market, Yim Ki-hong met Song Il Kook as well. 

The actor handed him two large bags, saying they were for him. 

It turned out the bags contained clothes that had once been worn by Song Il Kook's triplets—Daehan, Minguk, and Manse.

Song Il Kook explained, "When I was organizing the triplets' clothes yesterday, I thought of you, so I brought some over for you today."
Stingy Man
In the studio, Yim Ki-hong explained to the other hosts, "The triplets are already like 180 cm tall. They're taller than me now, so the clothes I got are from one to two years ago when they were still smaller."

Lim Woo-il, watching the exchange, expressed his envy and said, "Wow, that's amazing. Can you introduce me to Song Il Kook? I want their clothes too!"

Yim Ki-hong then added with a smile, "The turtleneck I'm wearing right now was a gift from Hwang Jung Min, and the shoes I'm wearing were a present from my nephew."
Stingy Man
Born in March 2012, the triplets are 12 years old. 

Back in September, Song Il Kook revealed that they were 177 cm tall. 

(Credit= MBC Stingy Men, 'songilkook' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
