[SBS Star] Son Tae-young Shares What She Likes About Living Far Apart from Husband Kwon Sang-woo

Actress Son Tae-young talked about the positive sides of living apart from her husband, actor Kwon Sang-woo.On November 5, Son Tae-young posted d a video titled 'Easy Chicken Recipe & Son Tae-young's Real Hectic Morning Life Vlog' on her YouTube channel.In the video, Son Tae-young was in the kitchen of her house preparing fried chicken for her kids.While cooking, the actress shared what it has been like living apart from her husband."I think it works well for us. This condition we live in has some advantages.""We don't usually become bored with each other or lose spark since we live far apart. Whenever my husband visits, we're genuinely glad to see each other. Only for about two months, though.", Son Tae-young said, laughing heartily."I noticed that. You and your husband are all loving at the beginning when I'm editing your video. But later on, both of you have blank expressions on your faces.", the producer said.Son Tae-young nodded and said, "We get tired as we spend more time together. By that point, it's like, 'Okay, Bye!'.", laughing out loud.The actress resumed, "When he's gone, it's great for one to two weeks. I can relax alone and feel more comfortable since there is less housework to do without him at home.""My husband tends to change his clothes frequently in the summertime because he sweats a lot. He leaves more than three sets of clothes in the wash basket every day.""It's great at first when he's gone. Then I usually start to miss him after a month, thinking, 'Oh, I need someone to give the kids a ride.'.", Son Tae-young added, chuckling.Meanwhile, Son Tae-young tied the knot with Kwon Sang-woo in 2008.The couple welcomed their son Rook-hee in 2009 and daughter Ri-ho in 2015.In 2020, Son Tae-young and the two kids moved to New Jersey, the United States, for the children's education; Kwon Sang-woo stayed in Korea for his acting career.(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)