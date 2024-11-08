뉴스
[SBS Star] Kwon Na Ra Recalls Crying During a 7-Hour Running Scene for 'Itaewon Class'
Published 2024.11.08 16:02 Updated 2024.11.08 16:05

Published 2024.11.08 16:02 Updated 2024.11.08 16:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Kwon Na Ra Recalls Crying During a 7-Hour Running Scene for 'Itaewon Class'
Actress Kwon Na Ra shared that filming a 7-hour running scene for "Itaewon Class" left her frustrated to the point of tears, as she struggled to keep up the energy she wanted for the scene.

In the YouTube talk show "Fridge Interview," hosted by entertainer DEX, that was released on November 7, Kwon Na Ra appeared as a guest. 

Kwon Na Ra debuted as a member of K-pop girl group Hello Venus in 2012 and shifted her focus to building her acting career as the group was nearing its disbandment in 2019.

One of her notable projects is "Itaewon Class," the popular webtoon-based series that aired in 2020.
Kwon Na Ra
Kwon Na Ra
During the show, DEX told her, "'Itaewon Class' is one of my top three favorite dramas. The scene where you take off the mask made me scream. You looked stunning. Meeting you in person is such an honor."

Kwon Na Ra humbly replied, "The directors did an amazing making me look good. I was just lucky that I turned out looking that way in that scene." 

Recalling her filming experience, the actress added, "There was this running scene where we spent seven hours running up the hills of Itaewon. Park Seo Jun ran so well, but toward the end, my legs just wouldn't move, and I ended up crying so much."

She continued, "At the time, I thought, 'Maybe action isn't for me.' I really want to try action, but after seeing my limits during that shoot, I haven't dared to pursue it yet."

DEX encouraged her, saying, "What? I think you'd be great at action. I'd love to see you handle a gun on screen someday. You should go for it."

Kwon Na Ra then said, "Whenever I start a new project, I get so nervous and even scared. I often watch interviews with senior actors to find courage. If I didn't truly love acting, I don't think I could continue doing it. I definitely want to love acting and enjoy it though. There's still so much I haven't tried yet as an actor. But yeah, I really do want to try action. I might pluck up my courage to give it a shot soon."
 

(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube, JTBC Itaewon Class)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
